Best men’s Grinch pajama

Which men’s Grinch pajama is best?

Seasonal pajamas are staples for those who want to feel festive and comfortable during the holidays, and Grinch pajamas are a fun and classic choice to show off some Christmas spirit. Because the Grinch is one of the most iconic Christmas characters, family members and friends of all ages can appreciate a set of Grinch pajamas, but the sheer amount of products on the market can be overwhelming.

Men’s Grinch pajamas come in all shapes, sizes and designs, but the best overall choice is the Jammies For Your Families Grinch Pajama Set.

What to know before you buy men’s Grinch pajamas

What’s included

The most basic Christmas pajamas simply include a pair of pants designed for sleep and comfort. Pajama sets include at least a top in addition to bottoms, and nicer sets come with a pair of socks. Zip-up onesie pajamas are most commonly made for children, although there are men’s onesies as well. Pajama sets with multiple items are convenient, but mixing and matching individual pieces to create a personalized set can be a smart move.

Material

Cotton is commonly used to make pajamas, as it is soft, breathable and machine washable. In addition, cotton is affordable without being low quality. A downside to cotton is that it doesn't insulate as well as fleece, and its ability to absorb moisture means you should wash it often.

Fleece is a comfortable, warm material that is more durable and water-resistant than cotton. Since fleece is made with polyester, it is quick drying and less prone to wrinkles. Some fleece pajamas can be on the higher end of the price spectrum, and the use of polyester means not all fleece pajamas are eco-friendly.

Flannel is a classic material made from cotton. It is thicker, warmer and more durable than regular cotton. Like with cotton, however, flannel tends to absorb a lot of moisture.

Design

There have been a few iterations of the Grinch over the years, but the majority of Grinch pajamas feature either the version of the character from the original storybook or the 1966 cartoon. There are multiple expressions and moods, from cute to mischievous. Pajamas with a grumpier Grinch design can be a cute, tongue-in-cheek option, and the character’s iconic curled smile from the cartoon is particularly popular on pajamas.

What to look for in a quality men’s Grinch pajama

Color

Some men’s Grinch pajamas, especially onesies, are uniformly green. Many other options incorporate darker colors and a classic Christmas red. Some patterns use a repeated Grinch design over a background to create color variety.

Hood and socks/foot coverage

Many Grinch pajama sets only come with tops and bottoms, although there are some options that come with socks for an extra level of warmth. There are also a few men’s Grinch onesie options that include a hood and built-in foot coverage, which can be great for men looking for a fun and warm option.

Comfort

Pajamas don’t have to be worn as frequently as regular apparel, but it’s essential to pick nightwear that feels pleasant on your skin. Material is the most important factor in pajama comfort, so make sure you’re paying attention to the type of fabric being used.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s Grinch pajamas

Men’s Grinch pajama bottoms typically are $20-30, while sets and onesies are in the $35-70 range.

Men’s Grinch pajama FAQ

Can most Grinch pajamas be worn year-round?

A. There are many options if you’re looking to purchase a pajama set to use outside of the holidays. While fleece and flannel might be too thick to comfortably wear during warmer months, most silk, linen and light cotton pajamas will keep you cozy regardless of the time of year.

How do you decide on the size of my pajama bottoms?

A. Men’s pajama bottoms generally are sold by waist size, although you can find options made for a tall or short inseam. While measurements may vary depending on brand, the following is a good rule of thumb for men’s pajama pants:

XS: 26-28 waist

26-28 waist S: 28-30 waist

28-30 waist M: 32-34 waist

32-34 waist L: 36-38 waist

36-38 waist XL: 40-42 waist

Common inseams typically are between 30 and 32 inches.

What’s the best men’s Grinch pajama to buy?

Top men’s Grinch pajama

Jammies For Your Families Grinch Pajama Set

What you need to know: These classic Grinch pajamas are attractive, practical and great for matching the whole family.

What you’ll love: As part of a pajama set designed for families, these classic nightwear options are ideal if you want to match with your partner, children or pet. The white background makes for a pleasant design and the long sleeves provide extra warmth. The comfortable polyester material is machine washable.

What you should consider: The material is relatively thin, and socks are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top men’s Grinch pajama for the money

Dr. Seuss The Grinch Stink, Stank, Stunk! 3-Piece Pajama Set

What you need to know: This casual yet cozy option keeps legs and feet warm while you’re lounging during the holidays.

What you’ll love: At a reasonable price, this set comes with a shirt, bottoms and socks. The pants are 100% soft fleece, and the Grinch socks are made of fluffy polyester to keep your feet toasty. The shirt is simple and casual with the face of the classic cartoon Grinch.

What you should consider: The set doesn’t come in dedicated women’s or kid’s sizes, so you won’t be able to match. The cotton and polyester shirt won’t provide much warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas Family Costume Sherpa Union Suit

What you need to know: This fun and comfy onesie is ideal if you want to make a festive statement.

What you’ll love: This officially licensed Grinch Sherpa union suit has a relaxed fit and the 100% polyester material is thick enough to keep you warm on cold December days. The onesie style covers your feet and the unmistakable Grinch design is guaranteed to be a hit.

What you should consider: It’s one of the more expensive options, and the large size prevents it from being practical for casual use. Some customers have complained it was larger than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

