Best kid’s Grinch pajamas

Dr. Seuss’ story “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” was first published in 1957, which means The Grinch has been delighting audiences for over 60 years.

Which kids Grinch pajamas are best?

The Grinch may be a mean one, but cuddling up in a cozy set of pajamas decorated with his green face is nothing but nice. Whether your kids prefer the original Dr. Seuss version from his classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or the more modern movie varieties, you can find Grinch pajamas for them that will make them smile wider than the Grinch when he realizes the true meaning of Christmas. If you’re looking for kids pajamas that will give them sweet dreams, the Grinch Toddler Unisex Fleece Pajama Set will make your heart grow three sizes.

What to know before you buy kids Grinch pajamas

Style

Kids Grinch pajamas come in a variety of styles. You can choose from long or short-sleeved tops, footed or unfooted bottoms, and even nightgowns. Depending on where you live, your kids may need to bundle up more for bedtime. Depending on the style, some pajama tops pull on and some button-up. Keep them comfortable with the style that works for you.

Material

From lightweight cotton to heavy fleece, kids Grinch pajamas can keep your kids at the ideal temperature while they sleep. Depending on how cold it gets in the winter, you will have many options from which to choose to keep your kids as happy as a Who in Whoville.

Size

When purchasing kids Grinch pajamas, be aware of the sizing. There are sizes for every child from infants to big kids, so check your labels and make sure what you buy is appropriate. You don’t want the pajamas to be two sizes too small.

Version of Grinch

From the classic Dr. Seuss version to the more modern cartoons, the Grinch has taken many forms. All varieties have his green fur and signature expressions, so choose the one your kids like best.

What to look for in quality kids Grinch pajamas

Set of top and bottom

Some pajamas come in sets that include both the top and bottom pieces. Others require you to purchase them separately. You will appreciate the convenience of a kids pajama set because you will have everything you need. However, buying separates is more appropriate if you need bigger size on the top or the bottom, or you just want to mix and match pieces.

Family sets

Kids Grinch pajamas often are part of a set for the whole family. With sizes for Mom, Dad, siblings, and even pets, the whole family can celebrate Christmas in these pajamas all day, even when you cut the roast beast.

Variety of characters

Although he’s the star of the story, the Grinch is not the only character who appears on kids Grinch pajamas. You can find pajamas with Max, the Grinch’s dog, and Cindy Lou Who, the little girl who helps the Grinch to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Included accessories

Some kids Grinch pajama sets come with accessories like socks. Others even include matching versions for dolls, so your child can dress their toys in the same pajamas. These are fun features that would even make the Grinch smile.

How much you can expect to spend on kids Grinch pajamas

Kids Grinch pajamas generally cost between $20-50.

Kids Grinch pajamas FAQ

Are the pajamas flame resistant?

A. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, children’s sleepwear above size 9 months and up to size 14 must pass certain flammability tests or be “tight fitting” as defined by specific dimensions. If you purchase pajamas from reliable brands, you should be able to trust them. When in doubt, do more research.

Are there any kids Grinch pajamas that aren’t Christmas-themed?

A. Yes. The Grinch is part of Dr. Seuss’ book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” so most feature Santa hats, gifts, and other Christmas items. However, there are some pairs that spotlight the Grinch himself, without any Christmas decorations.

What are the best kids Grinch pajamas to buy?

Top kids Grinch pajamas

Grinch Toddler Unisex Fleece Pajama Set

What you need to know: These polyester pajamas feature the Grinch and his dog, Max, dressed in their Christmas best surrounded by snowflakes, with “Merry Grinchmas” printed on the shirt.

What you’ll love: This two-piece fleece pajama set consists of a matching top and bottom. The red shirt has a green collar and cuffs with the Grinch and Max. The pants mix the two characters with Christmas elements such as ornaments, wreaths, presents and the Grinch’s sleigh printed on a white background. These machine-washable pajamas are available in sizes 2T-5T.

What you should consider: A few people said that these pajamas are not true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids Grinch pajamas for the money

The Grinch Girls Toddler Dr. Seuss Soft Knit Flannel Button-down Pajama Set

What you need to know: This sweet polyester flannel set for toddler girls features favorite Grinch characters such as Cindy Lou Who, Max and the Mean One himself decked out in their Christmas best.

What you’ll love: Your child will love sleeping or lounging in these soft, cozy flannel pajamas. The pretty glittery red collar and cuffs on the button-down shirt match the cuffs on the long pants for extra style. Choose from sizes 2T-4T.

What you should consider: To preserve the flame resistance, use detergent and not soap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hooded Suit Sleeper Pajamas

What you need to know: These officially licensed Dr. Seuss pajamas will transform your little one into the cutest Grinch in Whoville.

What you’ll love: Made of soft polyester, these zip-up pajamas for girls or boys are like wearing a Grinch costume to bed. His face is embroidered on the hood with his signature swatch of green hair on the top. His yellow eyes and grumpy eyebrows capture his personality. The chest is embroidered with “The Grinch.” The arms and legs are cuffed, and the neckline is tagless to keep the itchiness away.

What you should consider: A handful of reviews said that the quality of the material could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.