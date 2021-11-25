Best cute Christmas pajamas

Sleeping in style is a must for the holiday season. Treat yourself to a pair of cute Christmas pajamas this winter.

Which cute Christmas pajamas are best?

Nothing says Christmas morning quite like waking up in cute, cozy pajamas. Gone are the days where you slumber in an old T-shirt and worn-out sweats. Fashion has extended way beyond the closet, especially when it comes to festive holiday apparel. If you are in need of some seasonal pajamas, check out the COLORFULLEAF Christmas Pajamas.

What to know before you buy cute Christmas pajamas

Some pajamas are more for looks than slumber, so if you want something cozy to sleep in, decide on which features will work best for you. Winter wear can be really warm, and pajamas are no exception. Decide on how thick you would like them to be.

Use

Holiday wear has increased in popularity over the years. While some people might like to own some for personal use or wearing around the house, others create theme parties around them and pose for family photographs. If you need a set for the latter, choose pajamas that fit well, are flattering and not sheer.

Appearance

Cute Christmas pajamas can come with built-in accessories to make them more fun and less plain. Zippers, hoods and pom-poms make jammies stand out more but might get in the way if you are just looking for something comfortable to sleep in. For something you plan on wearing to bed, make sure it is not going to hinder your sleep or be difficult to remove if you need to use the bathroom.

Material

The fabric winter pajamas are made from can vary greatly. If you are looking for something to keep you really warm, select sleepwear made of flannel or fleece. For something a little lighter, a cotton blend or jersey knit could work well. Whatever choice you make, be sure it is breathable and feels good against your skin. Being comfortable in your bed is a must.

What to look for in cute Christmas pajamas

Color

Many holiday-themed pajamas come in traditional Christmas colors, plaid or festive seasonal patterns.

Style

You can choose between a onesie, pants set or even a nightshirt, just to name a few. Some tops button up while certain bottoms have snaps or flaps attached. For people who like their legs bare, there are options for shorts.

Wearability

Find something you will want to wear again and that you feel good in. Since it’s a seasonal item, check for quality before you buy; that way, it can return next year for more wear.

How much you can expect to spend on cute Christmas pajamas

If you are purchasing cute Christmas pajamas for couples or for a family, the price might be a bit higher. Typically, expect to spend $20-40 on an individual.

Cute Christmas pajama FAQ

Can you wear your Christmas pajamas as outerwear?

A. While pajamas might do a great job keeping you warm inside your own home, they probably will not keep you as warm outside of the house. If you are planning to wear your new pajamas to a party or at an indoor activity where it’s not against the dress code, by all means, maximize your purchase. If you are not quite sure if it’s acceptable attire, save the jammies for slumber.

Are there cute Christmas pajamas that can match your family and pets?

A. You can definitely find matching sets for the entire household, including the dog. Most sleepwear sets that are sold for this purpose are priced out separately so you can choose the quantity and size options that work for your group’s specific needs.

What are the best cute Christmas pajamas to buy?

Top cute Christmas pajamas

COLORFULLEAF Christmas Pajamas

What you need to know: They make a great set if you are looking for cute couples Christmas pajamas.

What you’ll love: These hooded pajamas are pocketed and have elastic cuffs to help them stay in place.

What you should consider: Each pair is sold separately, so make sure both are in stock if you are buying them to match with someone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cute Christmas pajamas for the money

Mae Vintage Thermal Pajama Set

What you need to know: This is a cotton and polyester blend that feels as cozy as it looks.

What you’ll love: It is easy to care for and can be machine washed. These pajamas are available in a few color combinations, making it simple to express your personal style.

What you should consider: The bottoms come with a drawstring waist, so make sure that’s a feature you like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LC Lauren Conrad Jammies For Your Families Warmest Wishes Pajama Set

What you need to know: These cute Christmas pajamas for women are available in different lengths as well as sizes.

What you’ll love: They are made from breathable cotton you can toss in the machine when they get dirty.

What you should consider: These pajamas only come in one color combination.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

