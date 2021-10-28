Best tree present for Christmas

Give the little kids a tree of their own to decorate so they can have fun without the worry of being around delicate ornaments or unsteady trees.

Which tree presents for Christmas are best?

Santa is the only one who brings gifts on Christmas Eve, but parents can help by putting something under the family Christmas tree and hanging something in the branches. Parents may also want to give a Christmas tree as a present.

What to know before you buy a tree present for Christmas

What is a tree present?

There are three main types of tree presents: presents to put on your tree, something to put under your tree and making a present of a tree.

On the tree

There are so many holiday ornaments that the best place to start is with a broad picture of the mood you want your tree and ornaments to convey. You can choose from religious ornaments and funny ornaments, plain ornaments and fancy, lit and unlit, traditional and modern. Here are three sets for you to take a look at:

78-Pack of Red, Green and Gold Hanging Ornaments. This set includes ball, star and pendant ornaments that are shatterproof because they are made of eco-friendly plastic. This is a good choice as a starter set.

26-Piece Miniature Christmas Ornament Set. Santa, Rudolph and Frosty are joined by wreaths, snowflakes, candy canes and Christmas stockings. This set is made of silk and looks great on a tabletop Christmas tree.

27-Piece Wooden Snowflake Set. You get three each of nine different snowflake patterns. The 4-inch wide snowflakes are made of lightweight wood that is sanded to a smooth finish. Hang them as natural wood ornaments or paint them as you please.

Under the tree

Many people who decorate a Christmas tree put something under it. It may be an elegant tree skirt, a little town or a classic train set.

48-Inch Snowy White Faux Fur Christmas Tree Skirt. This Christmas tree skirt is thick, soft, fluffy and white as snow. It wraps around the base of your tree with hook and loop fasteners.

Tiny House Village Building Set. This set of houses and figures allows you to place a small town with old-time cottages under your Christmas tree.

Classic Christmas Train Set. The AA battery-operated locomotive with lights and sounds pulls three railroad cars around an 11-foot circular track under your Christmas tree.

The tree itself

There are many ways to give a tree as a present. Here are a few quick ideas:

Battery-Operated Artificial Mini Christmas Tree. Brighten someone’s Christmas with this 24-inch tall tabletop tree made with realistic plastic needles. It comes decorated with 30 red berries, 24 gold balls and bells and a string of 25 LED lights that run on AA batteries.

Newton Wall-Mounted Felt Christmas Tree for Toddlers. Give the small ones their own tree that has 34 Christmas-themed “ornaments” like Frosty the Snowman, Santa’s sled and a gingerbread man.

80-Hour Christmas Tree Candle. This beeswax candle coils around in the conical shape of a Christmas tree. This unique candle has 14 ornaments, is Christmas tree green and has a festive scent.

What to look for in a quality tree present for Christmas

Tradition

If you don’t have a Christmas tree tradition, start one by having household members give your Christmas tree a present of a new ornament every year.

Creativity

Tradition is great, but sometimes artistic expression takes over. You might choose a Christmas tree theme of Santa and the Elves or decide you want only heirloom ornaments, glass ornaments or ornaments that follow your favorite color scheme.

How much you can expect to spend on tree presents for Christmas

Of the dozen tree presents here, all but one cost between $15-$35.

Tree presents for Christmas FAQ

With so many choices, how do I decide on a tree present for Christmas?

A. Narrow down your choices by deciding if you want your Christmas tree present to be on your tree, under your tree or a tree itself.

Can I give someone a real tree for Christmas?

A. Sure. All you need to know is whether they like real or artificial trees, where they will put it and the best size to fit the available space.

What’s the best tree present for Christmas to buy?

Top tree presents for Christmas

Classic Christmas Train Set

What you need to know: Toy trains circling around a Christmas tree are a great holiday tradition.

What you’ll love: This battery-operated set has a locomotive with lights and sounds, three rail cars and 10 pieces of plastic track that snap together easily. After the holidays, this train set is fun for small kids to play with by themselves.

What you should consider: The two AA batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tree presents for Christmas for the money

Handmade Swedish Hanging Gnomes Ornament Set

What you need to know: Like Santa’s helpers, these little gnomes are a distinctively different collection of ornaments.

What you’ll love: This set of 26 hanging ornaments is made of silk and looks great on a Christmas tree where 6-inch-long ornaments fit nicely without overwhelming. Hats and bodies on these figurines are made of soft felt and plush materials.

What you should consider: These gnomes also look great on a fireplace mantel, on shelves and around windows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This 4-foot-tall PVC plastic tree is a great choice for small spaces like apartments or offices.

What you’ll love: This tree has branches that are pre-attached to the center pole and fold up for storage and down for quick setup. The branches are bendable and easily shaped and 100 UL white lights are pre-attached to the branches. The PVC plastic is long-lasting and fire-resistant.

What you should consider: The base could be a bit bigger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

