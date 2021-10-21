Best travel hammock

A travel hammock is lightweight, durable and quick to set up, making it ideal for resting, relaxing or even sleeping in for the night.

Which travel hammock is best?

Many people decide to take a hammock with them on backpacking, camping and hiking trips due to their lightweight compact size and versatility. You can sling them between two trees and they’ll be ready to use in a matter of minutes. Some hammocks are suitable for sleeping in and have built-in liners and mosquito nets.

Choosing the best hammock for travel depends on several factors, including the overall weight and size when packed, the durability of the materials and its capacity when set up. The Covacure Double Camping Hammock is a lightweight option that is roomy enough for two. It has a breathable mesh outer shell to protect from bugs and insects, and comes with various straps, ropes and carabiners for an easy setup.

What to know before you buy a travel hammock

Types

There are several designs of travel hammocks from which to choose. The simplest have gathered ends and a single rope for attaching to trees. A hammock with bridged ends has a spreader bar that keeps the hammock open and prevents rollover; however, these are bulkier to carry. A hammock for sleeping in also may have a padded liner and a mosquito net.

Material

Canvas is a popular choice as it is durable and has a high weight capacity; however, canvas tends to be quite heavy and isn’t waterproof. A man-made fabric such as parachute nylon is better for trekking and backpacking because it is lightweight, breathable and extremely strong.

Size

Some travel hammocks are ultra-compact and take up very little room when stored. These are great for relaxing for short periods of time but are too small for use overnight. Hammocks designed for camping trips usually are much wider and can often accommodate two people.

What to look for in a quality travel hammock

Setup

A travel hammock should be quick to set up and include everything needed to do so. Nylon ropes are the most basic of suspension systems, but they can damage trees. Tree straps leave less of an impact and are quick to use. Carrying a variety of straps, ropes and carabiners provides versatility in different conditions and can make it possible to suspend a hammock from a single tree if necessary.

Warmth

Depending on the climate, you may need a thin, breathable hammock or a thicker, padded one. Insulated hammocks have a thick blanket sewn into the material to provide warmth when sleeping. Alternatively, in very cold weather, you may need to use a sleeping bag while in the hammock.

Extra features

Some hammocks have high-tech features that make them more versatile. For camping, a mosquito net and/or a rain cover are highly recommended. A hammock with additional pockets and storage compartments is a good idea on camping trips. A compression sack stores your hammock, freeing up space in your backpack.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel hammock

In general, hammocks are not expensive, with many options less than $20. For a hammock made of lightweight material with a mosquito net and hanging accessories, expect to pay up to $50.

Travel hammock FAQ

Are travel hammocks safe to use?

A. In most cases, yes. Look for a hammock with triple-stitched seams and metal hanging grommets for increased durability. Remember: The hammock is only as strong as whatever it is attached to, so look for secure mounting points to prevent accidents. Check the manufacturer’s maximum weight capacity and inspect the hammock for damage before use.

What is the correct distance between trees to set up a hammock?

A. A correctly set-up hammock should be neither too tight nor too slack. As a rule of thumb, look for two trees that are distanced about 2 feet wider than the length of the hammock.

What is the best way to care for a hammock?

A. Hammocks generally are low maintenance. You can wash some in a washing machine whereas with others, you should only spot-wash. After drying, store it with both ends hanging from a wall hook to allow movement of air and prevent mold and mildew.

What’s the best travel hammock to buy?

Top travel hammock

Covacure Double Camping Hammock

What you need to know: Ideal for camping and hiking trips, this lightweight hammock is made from tear-resistant, breathable parachute nylon.

What you’ll love: It has a built-in mosquito net and comes with two tree straps and iron carabiners for quick set up, and has a 440-pound weight capacity.

What you should consider: You can’t remove the mosquito net.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel hammock for the money

Outerman Canvas Hammock

What you need to know: This colorful hammock is roomy enough for two and has a 550-pound load capacity.

What you’ll love: It has braided, nylon hanging ropes with built-in spreader bars to keep the hammock balanced and prevent rollover.

What you should consider: Its durable construction makes it quite heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Inteli-topia Portable Hammock Chair

What you need to know: This innovative hammock chair is designed to be suspended from a single tree branch.

What you’ll love: It is lightweight and folds away into a compact carrying bag. It is quick to set up and includes a removable support bar that adds stability during use.

What you should consider: It is a little too compact for very tall people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

