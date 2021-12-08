Best Sylvania Bluetooth speaker

You can easily stream music from services such as Spotify and Apple Music by connecting your phone to a Bluetooth speaker.

Which Sylvania Bluetooth speaker is best?

Today, people are much more likely to stream or download music than listen to CDs or records, making wireless Bluetooth speakers a practical and popular choice. Sylvania Bluetooth speakers are affordable and available in a wide range of styles.

If you’re wondering which Sylvania Bluetooth speaker to buy, the Sylvania SP953 Rubber-Finish Bluetooth Speaker is the top choice for a compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker.

What to know before you buy a Sylvania Bluetooth speaker

Speaker types

Sylvania makes a variety of Bluetooth speakers, some of which are quite different from the average portable compact speaker.

Compact or portable Bluetooth speakers are small and battery-powered for on-the-go use. Sylvania’s models measure between 6-8 inches long, so they’re big enough to provide decent sound quality but aren’t too large to carry around when you’re out and about.

are small and battery-powered for on-the-go use. Sylvania’s models measure between 6-8 inches long, so they’re big enough to provide decent sound quality but aren’t too large to carry around when you’re out and about. Hi-fi Bluetooth speakers are larger, 14-16 inch tall speakers that can be battery-powered or powered from an outlet. Although they can be used outside, they’re too bulky to easily carry around with you, so they’re best for tailgating or use in the yard.

are larger, 14-16 inch tall speakers that can be battery-powered or powered from an outlet. Although they can be used outside, they’re too bulky to easily carry around with you, so they’re best for tailgating or use in the yard. Sylvania Bluetooth tower speakers and mini-tower speakers are made for indoor use and powered by an outlet. They let you stream music straight from your phone with no need for cables or a hub.

and mini-tower speakers are made for indoor use and powered by an outlet. They let you stream music straight from your phone with no need for cables or a hub. Outdoor speakers from Sylvania are fully waterproof and meant for outdoor use, while the company’s shower speakers, which are also fully waterproof, are designed for listening to audio in the shower.

Battery life

Apart from models that are designed for indoor use only, Sylvania Bluetooth speakers have built-in rechargeable batteries. Their battery life varies from around two to three hours of playtime for some compact models to more than 12 hours for larger models, so check the battery life of the speaker before purchasing it.

Sound quality

Sylvania speakers offer decent audio quality — it’s not the best, but not the worst, either. If you’re a true audiophile or used to high-end speakers, you might not be satisfied with the sound quality. However, if you’re used to lower-end options, Sylvania speakers are decent enough. Their draw is their low price point rather than their high-fidelity sound, so it’s important to know what you’re getting.

What to look for in a quality Sylvania Bluetooth speaker

Radio

Some Sylvania Bluetooth speakers have a built-in FM radio, which is great if you’d occasionally like to listen to the radio when you’re not streaming music. However, if you’re only buying one of these speakers to listen to the radio, there are better options from other brands on the market.

Waterproofing

Many Sylvania Bluetooth speakers are either fully waterproof or water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor use.

Controls

While you can control your music from your phone or tablet, some Sylvania speakers also have controls on the speaker itself. This allows you to quickly adjust the volume or skip a track without needing to get out your phone.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sylvania Bluetooth speaker

Sylvania Bluetooth speakers start at around $20 for basic compact speakers and cost up to $50-$60 for tower speakers or other more elaborate speaker systems.

Sylvania Bluetooth speaker FAQ

How do you connect a Sylvania Bluetooth speaker to other devices?

A. As soon as you turn on your Sylvania Bluetooth speaker, it will automatically go into pairing mode. Then, you just need to follow the instructions on your phone, tablet or laptop to pair the device to your speaker. The exact process varies depending on the device you’re using, but if you’re having trouble, make sure that you enable Bluetooth on your device.

Is Sylvania a good speaker brand?

A. Sylvania makes cool-looking Bluetooth speakers in a range of styles that are affordably priced, but it isn’t a high-end speaker brand. If you like the look of a Sylvania speaker, have a limited budget and don’t mind if the sound quality isn’t the best, it might be a good choice for you. However, the audio quality of Sylvania speakers can’t compete with speakers made by Bose, Band & Olufson or a comparable high-end brand.

What’s the best Sylvania Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top Sylvania Bluetooth speaker

Sylvania SP953 Rubber-Finish Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This is a durable compact speaker that’s the perfect size to throw in a backpack.

What you’ll love: The exterior controls let you play, pause and adjust volume directly from the speaker. It’s waterproof and ideal for outdoor use. The attached loop lets you hang it from a convenient location.

What you should consider: The battery life is shorter than desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sylvania Bluetooth speaker for the money

Sylvania SP328 Portable Speaker

What you need to know: This mid-sized hi-fi speaker offers excellent value for money.

What you’ll love: This unit contains two 4-inch hi-fi speakers for a full sound. It measures around 15 inches high, so it’s great for backyard parties and similar outdoor occasions. It’s battery-powered but can also be plugged into an outlet for indoor use.

What you should consider: The large size means it isn’t as portable as more compact offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sylvania Bluetooth LED Light-Up Tower Speaker

What you need to know: Designed for indoor use, this power speaker takes the hassle out of playing MP3s or streaming audio.

What you’ll love: This is a tall 37-inch tower speaker that features decent audio quality for the price. It has a built-in FM radio and a 3.5-millimeter jack input, so you can also play music from devices that aren’t Bluetooth compatible.

What you should consider: If you want a portable Bluetooth speaker, this isn’t the model for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.