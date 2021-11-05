Best solar rope lights for an RV

Test rope lights before installing them on your RV, in case there are any issues or damaged bulbs.

Which solar rope lights for an RV are best?

Whether you’re parking your RV at an established campground or somewhere off the beaten path, having the proper lighting can create a comfortable and homey atmosphere. For all the times when you’re camping far from an electrical outlet, a quality set of solar rope lights can easily add some ambiance and useful outdoor lighting to your setup.

Depending on the size of your RV and your particular lighting needs, you’ll want to consider the length, brightness, featured lighting modes and other important aspects before choosing the right model. If you’re looking for a bright and long-lasting rope light option, the GIGALUMI Solar Rope String Lights are a top choice.

What to know before you buy solar rope lights for an RV

Length

In general, most rope light strands will feature a total length from 15 feet to 100 feet. Depending on how large an area you intend on lighting, you’ll want to choose a strand with an appropriate length. Some RV owners will attach the rope lights to the RV’s awning or exterior, while others may drape the lights or wrap them around a nearby pole or tree.

You can always choose to purchase additional sets to provide more outdoor lighting as deemed necessary.

Brightness

The brightness of solar rope lights can vary depending on the number of LED bulbs. While some fairy light styles may be designed more for decoration or ambient background lighting, other rope lights will be best for providing adequate light for nighttime activities or cookouts.

Rope lights vs. string lights

While similar, solar rope lights and string lights utilize slightly different designs. Solar-powered rope lights consist of a relatively thin rubber tube or hose that houses many LED bulbs. Rope lights are great for wrapping around objects or outlining structures.

String lights, on the other hand, consist of exterior bulbs connected to a single strand. These can either be small LEDs or larger decorative incandescent bulbs. String lights are usually used to create a warm and inviting atmosphere but may not be as waterproof and durable.

What to look for in quality solar rope lights for an RV

Lighting modes

If you’re looking for more than just a simple on/off lighting mode, choose a model that features a variety of fun and creative options. Many solar LED rope lights include various modes that produce flashing, twinkling, steady, fading and color-changing effects. This can be useful when RV camping during holidays such as the 4th of July or Halloween. Some lighting modes can even help you save energy and prolong the overall battery life.

Weatherproof

One of the most critical aspects of your solar rope lights is the ability to withstand different weather conditions. Since you’ll be using these rope lights outdoors, it is best to choose a model with a waterproof rating, as it will hold up to heavy rainstorms and wet, cold and snowy conditions.

Storage

Solar rope lights are often easier to store than string lights since they have no large or breakable exterior bulbs. The best rope lights will wrap up nicely for easy storage when not in use, which is especially handy when storing them in an RV with limited space.

Run time

The total run time is another important aspect to consider as it will inform you just how long the bulbs will operate on a full charge. The best solar rope lights will provide multiple hours of light so that you can enjoy your nights spent around a campfire or hanging out with family and friends.

Along with runtime, you should also consider how long it takes to achieve a full charge. Most will require at least 4 to 8 hours of sunlight to charge the battery fully.

Automatic operation

One of the best parts about most solar rope lights is their ability to turn on at night and off during the day automatically. This will help save energy and ensure the area outside your RV is always properly lit.

How much you can expect to spend on solar rope lights for an RV

Most solar rope lights cost $10-$50 depending on the length and bulb count. Expect to spend $15-$30 for a quality set.

Solar rope lights for an RVFAQ

How long will an LED bulb last?

A. LED bulbs last much longer than traditional incandescent or halogen bulbs. Some LED rope lights are rated for up to 100,000 hours. Even if one bulb does happen to go out, most rope lights are designed to continue working without issue.

Can you use solar string lights indoors?

A. As long as the solar panel has adequate access to sunlight, you should have no problem using your solar rope lights indoors. LED bulbs also produce less heat, making them safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

What’s the best solar rope light for an RV to buy?

Top solar rope lights for an RV

GIGALUMI Solar Rope String Lights

What you need to know: These solar rope lights are designed for those who want bright outdoor lighting that can handle harsh weather conditions.

What you’ll love: With two sets of lights included, you’ll have more than enough length to light up your RV awning or patio area. You’ll also receive up to 10 hours of run-time per charge and eight distinct lighting modes from which to choose.

What you should consider: Some people had issues with both sets providing equal run time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top solar rope lights for an RV for the money

Brightown Solar Rope String Lights

What you need to know: This long strand of energy-efficient solar rope lights is great for decorative and functional purposes.

What you’ll love: The 200 included LED bulbs and 72-foot length makes this a high-quality option for a low price. The flexible rubber tubing is easy to bend and wrap around various objects, while the short charge time produces long-lasting illumination.

What you should consider: For some users, these lights were not as bright as desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honche Outdoor Solar Rope Light

What you need to know: These colorful fairy-style rope lights are perfect for anyone who wants to add some festive flair to their RV setup.

What you’ll love: The IP67 waterproof rating means these lights won’t falter even during heavy downpours. With 100 bright LED bulbs included and an automatic on/off setting, you can light up your RV campsite without even lifting a finger.

What you should consider: The actual tubing is somewhat thinner than depicted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

