Best sandbag weight

Sandbags feel much heavier than traditional weights due to their weight distribution. Because of the dynamic resistance, it’s better to start at a much lower weight than usual and slowly work your way up.

Which sandbag weights are best?

Choosing the best equipment for the most effective workout can be daunting when you’re faced with such a wide array of tools. From barbells and kettlebells to resistance bands, there’s one piece of equipment that often goes unnoticed.

Unless you’re an avid CrossFitter or weightlifter, you may have not heard of the sandbags and their incredible benefits. The best sandbags, like the Garage Fit Sandbags, are incredibly versatile, affordable and provide effective workouts. Because of their weight distribution, they provide greater dynamic resistance than you would find in a dumbbell or barbell.

What to know before you buy sandbag weights

Durability

The first thing to consider is how durable the bag is. Similar to dumbbells and barbells, sandbags undergo heavy stress. It’s incredibly frustrating to complete your best set of squats in perfect form only to have sand fly everywhere when the seams rip on the last rep.

Consider the overall quality and the material the bag uses. Most bags are made with nylon, a nylon combination or PVC. Nylon bags are the most durable and recommended if you use heavier weights or plan on maxing out the weight capacity.

You must also consider the types of exercises you’ll do with the sandbag. If they involve any amount of aggressive slamming or lifting, a more durable bag is required.

Waterproof

If you plan on using the sandbags outdoors, consider getting one that’s waterproof or at least water-resistant. This helps to prevent the sand from absorbing too much moisture. When the filler absorbs too much water, it can lead to a messy problem when you clean it out.

Mobility

Even the best weights sets like adjustable dumbbells or even resistance bands can’t provide the same amount of versatility and effectiveness as sandbags.

The portable nature makes it one of the most convenient pieces of equipment to take out to your local park or gym on a nice sunny day. For increased mobility and ease, consider using sandbags that come with durable handles.

What to look for in quality sandbag weights

Handles

Unless you’re using your sandbag for ground and pound exercises, you’ll likely require handles in various positions. The multiple handles strategically placed around the bag help with getting the most effective workout. There’s no risk of having to bear hug the bag, and you get a wider range of motion.

Weight limit and fillers

Sandbags are much heavier when compared to traditional weights. While 50 pounds may not seem like much, the dynamic resistance and weight distribution might have you struggling a bit at first.

Consider a bag that can hold up to 50 pounds, but slowly insert fillers and work your way up. Most fillers are made with durable material and are extremely useful in changing the weight as you would with dumbbells or plates.

Filler bags are also extremely useful in keeping your sand or other filler in one concentrated place, so you’re not left cleaning out a bag that looks like it just came back from a week-long trip to Waikiki Beach.

Shape

Depending on your preferred exercises, there are many styles available. These include standard sandbags to ones shaped like kettles and Strongman stones.

While the most versatile is the standard sandbag with multiple handles, the maximum weight capacity is much less than Strongman stone sandbags. Those can go up to a whopping 400 pounds.

If you’re a CrossFitter or like to lift weights, a standard sandbag with handles can accommodate most exercises.

How much you can expect to spend on sandbag weights

Depending on the style and features, you can expect to spend between $12-$180 on a quality sandbag.

Sandbag weight FAQ

Can I use a sandbag for any exercise I want?

A. With sandbags, it seems like the good news never ends. Sandbags are incredibly versatile and allow you to perform various exercises. These can range from bodyweight exercises like squats to traditional lifts like curls and rows. If you want to take your cardio to the next level, you can run with it attached to your body and be like Goku from Dragon Ball Z. There’s no shortage of exercises with sandbags. However, some are designed for more specific techniques. For example, you have Strongman sandbags that mimic the stones used and can go up to 400 pounds. When you first use sandbags, you’ll find that they’re much heavier than you’re used to due to their dynamic weight. Take it slow at first, and work your way up to a comfortable weight.

Are sandbags better than traditional weights?

A. Sandbags provide a wide array of benefits that go beyond what you get from traditional weights. The versatile nature of sandbags allows for total-body exercises, meaning you get more effective workouts. The weight distribution in the bag makes it much more difficult to maintain proper form at your normal weight. That means you end up engaging more secondary and core muscles with lower weight leading to increased levels of mind-body connection. Of course, it helps that you can get an intense workout that competes against traditional weights for a much lower cost.

What are the best sandbag weights to buy?

Top sandbag weights

Garage Fit Sandbags

What you need to know: Garage Fit presents a versatile, waterproof bag for use across various sports in the gym or at home.

What you’ll love: You can rest assured that this nylon bag can withstand high amounts of stress without tearing apart. It can be used for intense workouts both indoors and outdoors, making it the perfect tool for exercising on the go. Additionally, there are soft-padded handles positioned for various grips to prevent any painful blisters. It also comes with filler bags, so there’s no need for a trip down to your local hardware store.

What you should consider: The padded grips may make the handles too large for those with smaller hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sandbag weights for the money

Rubberbanditz Heavy Duty Reinforced Sandbag

What you need to know: Rubberbanditz provides something that people have been craving – an affordable sandbag that’s durable enough to withstand extreme use.

What you’ll love: This bag is made from PVC material, making it waterproof and durable for those who prefer using sand over water. It also is flexible enough to engage your secondary muscles while being rugged enough to retain its structure. It also features seven metal handles, so you don’t have to worry about them wearing down too quickly. If that’s not enough, it comes equipped with several filler bags and a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: It may have some leakage when filled to maximum capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brute Force Sandbags

What you need to know: If you’re a CrossFitter, there’s no need to look any further. This heavy-build sandbag is made specifically with you in mind.

What you’ll love: This sandbag was designed for heavy use for various CrossFit exercises. With a maximum capacity of 75 pounds, they’re built to last and withstand even the most intense workout sessions. They also come with a limited lifetime warranty. Additionally, it comes with several soft handles methodically placed around the sandbag to accommodate most exercises comfortably.

What you should consider: You’ll have to fill the bags yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

