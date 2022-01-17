Best Samsung gas range

Samsung discourages using glass cookware on its ranges. And don’t slide any cookware across the stovetop, since it can damage and scratch the surface.

Which Samsung gas ranges are best?

Buying a major appliance, such as a gas range, is a crucial decision — it’s something you will use almost every day, and you need it to give you reliable service for years. Samsung gas ranges are versatile with plenty of amazing features. The Samsung Smart Slide-In Gas Range cooks evenly, heats quickly and comes with cook-friendly features.

What to know before you buy a Samsung gas range

Electric vs. gas

There are a couple of kinds of ranges, each using a different power source.

Electric ranges are simpler to clean, use, maintain and install and safer than gas ranges, which makes them a great option for families. But they also use more energy.

are simpler to clean, use, maintain and install and safer than gas ranges, which makes them a great option for families. But they also use more energy. Gas ranges heat up quickly, offer more control over the temperature and expand your cooking choices. You’ll also save on energy costs and can use more kinds of cookware, but you need more care and time to set up a gas range.

Freestanding vs. slide-in

Samsung provides two styles of range: slide-in and freestanding.

Freestanding ranges have finished sides that let them stand alone or go next to a cabinet or counter, so you can place them anywhere in the kitchen. They also have splashguards on the top, but they won’t fit seamlessly into the design of your kitchen.

have finished sides that let them stand alone or go next to a cabinet or counter, so you can place them anywhere in the kitchen. They also have splashguards on the top, but they won’t fit seamlessly into the design of your kitchen. Slide-in ranges are perfect for people either renovating a kitchen or building one. They have flat tops and fit flush with the countertop, so they can fit seamlessly for a uniform look.

Size

Samsung doesn’t carry a large range of size options for gas ranges. Most gas ranges are 5.8-5.9 cubic feet in size. If you want a larger size, you’ll need to go electric — Samsung makes an electric range with 6.3 cubic feet of space.

What to look for in a quality Samsung gas range

Dual fuel

Samsung’s dual fuel ranges provide gas cooking on the top and electric broiling and baking in the oven. Since professional chefs tend to favor gas cooking and bakers like electricity, this can give you the best of both worlds.

Color

Samsung ranges come in up to five color options, including stainless steel, black, white, black stainless steel and Tuscan stainless steel. Tuscan stainless steel is a rich bronze color for a farmhouse or rustic feel, and black stainless steel is smudge-resistant, modern and durable.

Griddle

Some Samsung ranges come with double-sided grill-griddles that sit on the stovetop. This feature is ideal if you like fried eggs, steaks, pancakes and bacon, and it prevents you from needing to purchase a grill or separate small countertop appliance.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung gas range

Samsung gas ranges vary from less than $800-$1,200 or more. The most inexpensive gas ranges go for less than $800, while midrange gas ranges cost about $800-$1,200 and high-end gas ranges go for more than $1,200.

Samsung gas range FAQ

How do you clean your Samsung range?

A. All Samsung ranges feature convenient self-cleaning features for the oven. Some Samsung models have steam-cleaning options, which are quicker than self-cleaning but leave water at the bottom that must be wiped up. You’ll have to remove the oven racks and wash them separately in dish soap and warm water.

The same goes for grates on a Samsung gas range. Use a ceramic cleaner the first time you clean your stovetop, and use a scraper on hardened spills. Clean the range exterior with white vinegar and a damp cloth.

How do you clean your cooktop?

A. Clean up spills as soon as you can, every time you use the stovetop. Cooking on a stained or dirty surface can damage the stovetop. Avoid using harsh chemicals to clean the surface, and make sure that the bottoms of your pans and pots are clean before using them.

Samsung discourages using glass cookware on its ranges. And don’t slide any cookware across the stovetop, since it can damage and scratch the surface.

How do you install your Samsung range?

A. Gas ranges are more difficult to install than electric ranges, since gas ranges require a gas line, so they should be installed by professionals. Samsung offers installation for all of its ranges. It costs extra, but the installer will do safety checks and add an anti-tip device to prevent your range from moving. The installer will also check the durability and safety of all power supplies and lines.

Make sure that the area where the gas range will go, as well as the path from outside to the kitchen, is free of obstacles or debris.

What’s the best Samsung gas range to buy?

Top Samsung gas range

Samsung Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Griddle, Convection and Air Fry

What you need to know: This spacious Samsung gas range offers the best of all worlds with a built-in griddle and convection oven as well as a no-preheat air-fry mode.

What you’ll love: It’s self-cleaning and adaptable to propane, and thanks to its Wi-Fi connection you can be alerted when preheating is done, when food is nearly ready and when it’s ready to serve. It’s available in three stylish finishes — stainless steel, black stainless and Tuscan stainless.

What you should consider: A few reviewers found the center griddle less useful than a fifth grate would have been.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Samsung gas range for the money

Samsung Smart Slide-In Gas Range

What you need to know: This well-made gas range cooks evenly, heats quickly and has a contemporary appeal.

What you’ll love: It features convection cooking, a roomy oven, a griddle and five burners. The handles have a heavy-duty feeling and it’s both Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the knobs were not durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Samsung Smart Freestanding Gas Range With Flex Duo And Air Fry

What you need to know: This top-quality gas range comes with all of the latest technology and has Wi-Fi capabilities.

What you’ll love: It lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures, thanks to its two separate ovens, but you also can combine the two as one large oven for a large roast. An air-fry tray is included, and a heated fan element lets you cook food more evenly

What you should consider: A few customers were unhappy that they couldn’t preheat via Wi-Fi.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.