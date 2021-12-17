Best ruched bodycon dress

Gal Gadot, the actress who played Wonder Woman, is often spotted in bodycon dresses at movie premieres and events.

Which ruched bodycon dress is best?

If you’re looking for a flirty dress that turns heads and shows off your curves, a bodycon dress is the answer. These dresses are formfitting and flexible, clinging to your body shape. Ruched bodycon dresses take your style even further, using a ruching technique to gather fabric and create a slimming illusion.

HiMONE’s Women Ruched Bodycon Dress is a sexy but casual bodycon mini dress suited for days and nights. It has waist ruching so you don’t have to worry about bloating and fits sizes S to XXL.

What to know before you buy a ruched bodycon dress

What is bodycon?

A bodycon dress is similar in fashion to a bandage dress, with the only difference being that bodycon dresses lack structure. Instead of being stiff and shapely, bodycon dresses are stretchy and conform to your body shape. “Body-conscious” dresses have a more lenient structure but take more confidence to pull off.

What is ruching?

Ruching is a sewing technique that gathers fabric along a seam to create a ripple effect. This wavy design adds detail and can mask certain areas of the body. Diagonal ruching looks best on round body shapes, while waist ruching looks best on triangle and rectangle body shapes. This technique is most effective on solid color dresses since patterns distract from the slimming effect. If done correctly, ruching creates the illusion of an hourglass shape.

Shapewear

No one’s body is completely free of bumps and cellulite, and even celebrities wear shapewear beneath their bodycon dresses. Shapewear is nothing to be ashamed of and is practical for keeping imperfections from showing through skintight garments. There are many styles of shapewear bodysuits that target certain parts of your body. There are suits for your rear, midsection, upper thighs and arms.

Remember that shapewear is not meant to be seen. If your ruched bodycon dress has cutouts or is especially short, shapewear might peek out.

What to look for in a quality ruched bodycon dress

Fabric

An exceptional bodycon dress is a blend of cotton and elastane material, such as rayon, spandex or nylon. The cotton keeps the fabric durable and long-lasting while the stretchy materials give it the elasticity it needs to conform to your body. The dress should fit securely without bunching or rolling up.

Opacity

Bodycon dresses need flexible materials to fit correctly, but elastane fabrics are prone to sheerness when stretched. This is why many bodycon dresses are blended with cotton or polyester to keep them from becoming see-through. Many dresses are outfitted with an inner liner or ribbed design that keeps the material from being stretched too thin.

A dark or patterned dress is more opaque than any light-colored garment. However, if you are set on a light-colored dress, there are ways to hide the inevitable sheerness. Wear skin-colored underwear and shapewear that blends with your skin tone, eliminating the opacity issue.

Flattering fit

Ruched bodycon dresses flatter all body shapes, no matter how curvy or thin. A great bodycon dress clings to all the right places. The seams should be even and aligned with your body if not hidden entirely. The overall fit should exude confidence, not insecurity.

How much you can expect to spend on a ruched bodycon dress

Ruched bodycon dresses cost $25-$40.

Ruched bodycon dress FAQ

Can you wear a bodycon dress to work?

A. If your workplace allows tight-fitting dresses, a bodycon dress can be appropriate for work. Choose a dress with a modest neckline and hemline, and you may need to accessorize with a coat or scarf to tone down the look. A black or patterned bodycon dress is better suited for the work environment.

Should you size down a bodycon dress?

A. Bodycon dresses look best when they are tightly wound around your body, and looser fits look awkward and unflattering. If you are between two sizes, opt for the smaller one; you can always check reviews to see if other people recommend sizing down.

What’s the best ruched bodycon dress to buy?

Top ruched bodycon dress

HiMONE Women Ruched Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This is a mini ruched bodycon dress with long sleeves that comes in more than 30 patterns and colors.

What you’ll love: This dress has a classic tulip skirt. You can dress it up with heels for a night on the town or pair it with a simple hat and sandals for a day at the park. The 50% cotton and 50% rayon fabric is soft and stretchy.

What you should consider: It is longer than the model photo suggests. All the color options are not guaranteed to have the same quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ruched bodycon dress for the money

MiiVoo Women’s Sexy Club Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This is a mini bodycon dress with side ruching and a drawstring hemline.

What you’ll love: It is 92% rayon and 8% spandex, making it super stretchy and soft. The dress comes in 16 colors, and its drawstrings adjust the hemline to be higher or lower.

What you should consider: The dress runs big so you may need to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vfshow Womens Ruched Bodycon Sheath Dress

What you need to know: This bodycon dress is an elegant knee-length style with front ruching.

What you’ll love: This dress is a cotton, spandex and polyester blend, making it stretchy and durable. There is a concealed back zipper and a back slit to make the dress more practical for everyday wear, and it comes in more than 25 colors.

What you should consider: Different colors of the dress come with different fabric blends and may vary in quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.