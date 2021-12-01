Best plus-size mom jeans

Initially taking the fashion world by storm in the late ’80s and early ’90s, mom jeans are once again on the rise, appealing to all different age groups.

Which plus-size mom jeans are best?

Shopping for attractive, quality plus-size clothing can be an arduous experience, especially when it comes to denim and its newest trend: mom jeans. Shopping for that perfect pair of plus-size jeans can be difficult, but fortunately, clothing brands are rising to the occasion. More and more manufacturers now provide inclusive sizing with realistic designs to accommodate all body types so you can embrace your inner fashionista and rock that denim.

What to know before you buy plus-size mom jeans

Style/detailing

This style of jean is known for its high-waisted positioning above the belly button and a loose fit at the hips and legs, which many people consider to be unflattering. However, when paired with the right top or shoes, you can create a show-stopping look. For example, if you’re aiming for something more casual, throw on a pair of Converse shoes to give your mom jeans an edge. Alternatively, if the weather is proving to be a blustery day, adding a stylish trench coat keeps your mom jeans trendy and hip.

Having that extra eye for detail is also important when on the lookout for plus-size mom jeans. Back pockets that sit high on the stitching and angle outwards will give your mom jeans—and lower half—some great definition. If you want to explore options outside of the classic mom jean-style, consider finding a pair with intricate details such as patches, rips and distressed styling.

Length

Depending on your height, knowing the length of the inseam on your plus-size mom jeans can be important. Ideally, the hem should hit just above your ankles, which will elongate and slim your legs. However, if you are shorter in height, the hem may be a bit long. If that’s the case, cuffing the hem or cutting off a couple inches to give it a frayed look is also fashionable.

Color wash

When it comes to color, plus-size mom jeans come in a wide array. If you want to stay classic, mid and light blues are a great way to go. Want to take your mom jeans to a professional level? Dark washes such as black, indigo or charcoal can be paired with heels or boots for a sophisticated vibe. If you’re going out with friends, acid and stone washes are quite popular.

What are the best plus-size mom jeans to buy?

Top plus-size mom jeans

Ruisin Classic High Waist Mom Jeans For Women

What you need to know: These plus-size mom jeans are made with high-quality fabric and custom zipper closures, making them the perfect pair of jeans for consumers with curves.

What you’ll love: The high-waisted style, accompanied by the expert level of craftsmanship will give consumers the best pair of mom jeans for any occasion. They are also machine washable, durable and hold their shape.

What you should consider: The material is 100% cotton.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size mom jeans for the money

Plus-Size Sonoma Goods For Life Premium Mom Jeans

What you need to know: These light-wash, diverse jeans are the perfect pair of denim for on-the-go activities and a night out on the town.

What you’ll love: True-to-size, consumers will most likely rave about the comfortable fit that holds to each body shape.

What you should consider: Some reviews mention the hem being short.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Utyful Women’s High Waisted Classic Balloon Leg Tapered Denim Mom Jeans

What you need to know: This high rise denim jean has the right amount of stretch for daily comfort and on-the-go activities.

What you’ll love: Consumers will love the color wash options and skin-friendly fabric. The tapered leg design and traditional button zip-fly closure accentuates curves and boosts confidence.

What you should consider: This pair only goes up to size 22.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

luvamia Women’s Classic High Waist Stretch Loose Balloon Tapered Mom Jeans

What you need to know: This pair of high-waisted, distressed mom jeans have a zip closure for a custom fit.

What you’ll love: Timeless and popular, the roll-up cuffs and high back pockets are popular for consumers of all ages. They can be dressed up or down and worn during any season.

What you should consider: Some consumers mention the sizing is a bit larger than anticipated, so consider ordering a size smaller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Genleck Womens Baggy High Waisted Mom Jeans

What you need to know: With a classic five pocket design, these trendy mom jeans will give most everyone that 90s vibe.

What you’ll love: The high quality denim cotton fabric and soft texture of these jeans make this product perfect for any occasion. Authentic vintage style meets maximum comfort with this pair of stunning plus-size mom jeans.

What you should consider: Consumers are warned not to use bleach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tinseltown Trendy Plus Trendy Mom Jeans

What you need to know: Tinseltown’s plus-size mom jeans give consumers a jaw-dropping look with trendy rolled cuffs and visible button closures.

What you’ll love: Made of both cotton and spandex, these jeans are machine washable and don’t lose their shape.

What you should consider: This pair is not high-waisted.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

GOGO Jeans Trendy plus-size Frayed Mom Jeans

What you need to know: This plus-size pair of GOGO mom jeans will flatter any curve with its high-waisted silhouette and perfectly frayed hems.

What you’ll love: This style comes with a front zipper, belt loops and button closures, making them perfect to accessorize. They are available in both a medium-light and dark wash, so consumers can mix and match their styles with ease.

What you should consider: This pair has a shorter inseam length.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

