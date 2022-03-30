Which personal blenders are best?

If a weekday, sit-down breakfast is out of reach more often than not, a morning smoothie can fill in the nutritional gap. Pack a personal blender with ingredients the night before and blend in seconds for a refreshing meal when you don’t have time for breakfast. Personal blenders are a great kitchen helper for other tasks, too.

The Ninja Personal Blender is a powerhouse that can handle anything you throw at it. It’s perfect for even the toughest blending tasks.

What to know before you buy a personal blender

Capacity

Personal blenders are not meant to create batches of food for a crowd, but you want them to be large enough for your needs. At a minimum, look for a 12-ounce capacity. This will only actually produce about 8 ounces of liquid. If you like a hearty blended breakfast, a 16- to 32-ounce capacity might better serve you.

Power

Power is measured in watts, and the amount of power you need depends on what you’ll blend. Personal blenders are available in wattages from 100 to 1,000. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the blender. Soft fruits and vegetables can be easily accommodated with a 150-watt motor, but to crush ice or tackle really tough vegetables, you’ll need more. Look for personal blenders of 700 watts or more to create fine purees and smooth shakes.

Speed

You don’t need as many speeds on a personal blender as you do with a countertop blender. While some of the most basic blenders have just one speed (off/on), some have up to three. Higher speeds are useful if you frequently blend ice or tough vegetables, but if not, a one-speed setting works.

What to look for in a quality personal blender

BPA-free

Since most personal blenders are made of durable plastic, make sure that the one you choose is clearly marked BPA-free. This prevents dangerous chemicals from leaching into your drink over time.

Pulse

Although one-speed blenders usually do the trick, thicker drinks might benefit from a little burst that moves things around. A pulse feature is helpful to get at tougher ingredients that float to the top when the blender is on.

Extra travel cups and lids

Many personal blenders feature a blending canister that doubles as a to-go cup. The best ones also include additional lids and to-go cups so you can make smoothies and shakes for a friend.

Easy operation

While countertop blenders can feature a confusing array of speed and power options, personal blenders are simpler and should be easy to operate even before your first cup of coffee in the morning. Look for single-touch operation or press-down blending cups that keep it simple.

Some blenders have dials to better control speed, and some come with switches. Which you choose is a matter of personal preference, but all should be easy to use.

How much you can expect to spend on a personal blender

Personal blenders range in price from $15-$100. At the premium end, look for additional accessories and a more powerful motor.

Personal blender FAQ

Can you use a personal blender for anything other than smoothies?

A. Personal blenders may be most commonly used to make the morning smoothie, but they have a variety of other uses, including:

Making small-batch baby food

Blending sauces

Whipping cream

Beating eggs

Preparing protein shakes

Emulsifying salad dressing

Homemade mayonnaise

What’s the best way to clean a personal blender?

A. Personal blenders are usually dishwasher safe, but there’s an even easier way to clean them.

Rinse out your personal blender.

out your personal blender. Fill it halfway with warm water .

. Add a few drops of dish liquid soap .

. Blend for 30 seconds.

for 30 seconds. Rinse the cup and allow it to dry before storing.

Is there a good formula for perfect smoothies every time?

A. Making delicious smoothies isn’t rocket science, but there is a formula that can help you get the perfect balance of fruit and vegetables to liquid and add-ins.

Combine 1 cup of liquid, ¼ cup of creamy ingredients, 1 tablespoon of spices or flavorings, and 2 cups of fruits and/or vegetables (fresh or frozen).

Liquids can include:

Milk or non-dairy milk

Juice

Coffee

Water

Kefir

Creamy ingredients include things like:

Yogurt

Avocado

Nut butter

Coconut oil

Spices and flavorings are limitless:

Cacao powder

Chia seeds

Warming spice (i.e., cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg)

Lime or lemon

Fresh herbs (mint and basil are nice)

Fruits and vegetables can be any combination you like, including leafy greens and other savory veggies like squash and pumpkins (cooked or raw).

If you prefer a little sweetness, add maple syrup, agave or honey to taste.

What’s the best personal blender to buy?

Top personal blender

Ninja Personal Blender

What you need to know: It is compact and powerful, perfect for smoothies on the go.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 700-watt motor and easy operation (just push down to blend). It is capable of puréeing even the toughest fruits and vegetables, and it crushes ice with sharp, stainless steel blades. It includes two 16-ounce to-go cups and lids.

What you should consider: It is loud, and the design of the blending cups makes it difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top personal blender for the money

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

What you need to know: If morning smoothies are your breakfast of choice, this personal blender is the one for you.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel blade makes quick work of soft fruits for delicious smoothies and shakes. The blending jar holds up to 14 ounces, and it comes with a lid (both safe in the dishwasher). Operating it is simple, with just one touch. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket and comes in five colors.

What you should consider: The 175-watt motor cannot handle ice cubes or tough fruits and vegetables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Bella Personal Size Rocket Blender

What you need to know: This travel-friendly blender has a variety of blades to accommodate whatever you want to make.

What you’ll love: It comes with five blending cups that fit easily into a 240-watt base for lots of blending power. Use the grinding blade to crush coffee and spices, or swap out for the blade that easily chops leafy greens.

What you should consider: This is loud, and some users report uneven blending results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.