Best ozone generator

Which ozone generator is best?

Every household has a fairly distinct smell, and if you don’t love the scent of your home, you can kill the bacteria that causes the odor by purchasing and using an ozone generator. That being said, it’s crucial to be careful when selecting and using an ozone generator, since it kills bacteria indiscriminately.

The Green Air Pro 2 Plate HEPA Alpine Air Purifier Ozone Generator is a stellar ozone generator that might be your best bet.

What to know before you buy an ozone generator

Amount per hour

You need to consider how much ozone the product you buy can actually generate within an hour. Look at whether or not the manufacturer lists how much ozone can be produced in an hour. If it’s not even listed, it’s probably not the proper amount. The higher the ozone output is, the more effective your treatment will be and the less time you will have to have your machine on and the home or room empty.

How to use

You also need to understand how to properly use an ozone generator. Make sure to use signage when the treatment is happening so everyone knows not to enter the area. You should also use a vacuum cleaner to pre-clean the area. Then seal it and open all of the cabinets. Make sure to stay out of the room and give the ozone enough time to revert to normal air before returning to the space.

Timer

It’s unsafe to be in the same space as a working ozone generator, so you should find a product with a timer so that the unit can automatically shut off on its own.

What to look for in a quality ozone generator

Fan

An ozone generator needs the ozone to work through the space in order to effectively remove the ozone. The stronger the fan in the unit, the bigger the coverage.

Style

You can purchase an ozone generator cabinet that either looks industrial or like a traditional wooden cabinet. Search for a style that best aligns with your taste and decor.

Maintenance

Many ozone generators need a lot of maintenance, so if you don’t want to maintain the generator much, you should look for something that doesn’t require much maintenance.

How much you can expect to spend on an ozone generator

Ozone generators range in price from about $22 to more than $200. The most basic ozone generators cost approximately $22-$50, mid-range ozone generators go for $50-$90 and the most high-end ozone generators vary in price from $100-$200 or more.

Ozone generator FAQ

Is ozone bad or good?

A. This depends on where exactly the ozone is found. The ozone found a little more than 6 miles above the earth is considered a lifesaver since it protects all living life from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation.

That being said, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers the ozone a harmful pollutant when it’s down on the ground. Ozone is biocidal, which means it deactivates enzymes, ruptures cells and destroys membranes.

Why are ozone generators used?

A. Ozone generators are one of the best, most cost-effective and most powerful methods of eliminating smells permanently. However, ozone is very aggressive and potentially lethal, breaking down fairly quickly with a half-life of just 30 minutes.

Some colder temperatures boost the half-life of ozone. Leaving either your house or the room for some time is a great solution for people who want to get rid of relentless scents by using an ozone generator.

Is it safe to use an ozone generator if you use it properly?

A. As long as you use the ozone generator exactly as it’s directed and follow all of the safety precautions, using an ozone generator is similar to using a bug bomb. You probably don’t want to be in the room or even the house while it’s being used, but the ozone will be gone after enough airing out.

What’s the best ozone generator to buy?

Top ozone generator

Green Air Pro 2 Plate HEPA Alpine Air Purifier Ozone Generator

What you need to know: This reliable ozone generator from Green Air is simple to use and works well for deodorizing the air in a room.

What you’ll love: This Green Air ozone generator offers a HEPA filter and a UV lamp as well as a remote control for simple operation and fairly responsive manufacturer customer service. The ozone generator also gets rid of odors from cigarette smoke quickly.

What you should consider: The timer that comes with this ozone generator doesn’t work very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ozone generator for the money

Enerzen Commercial Ozone Generator

What you need to know: This powerful and compact ozone generator can freshen up both small and big areas of your home.

What you’ll love: This Enerzen ozone generator weighs only 5 pounds and meets the advertised ozone output of about 4,500 milligrams an hour. It also does a fantastic job of removing odors from contaminants like mold and smoke.

What you should consider: This ozone generator runs fairly loudly after you’ve used it for a significant amount of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Green Air Classic Ozone Generator

What you need to know: This feature-packed ozone generator has several functions that help you deodorize and clean your house.

What you’ll love: This Green Air ozone generator comes with triple-action cleaning power and a remote to make operating the unit as simple as possible. The ozone generator can drop dust to the floor, remove larger allergens and dust and deodorize the air.

What you should consider: This ozone generator can quickly build up dust, which means you need to clean it frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

