Using a microgreens grow kit is an easy and tasty way to have fresh food available whenever you want it.

Which microgreen grow kits are best?

Few things are more satisfying than sitting down to a delicious meal, but there’s one thing that can put it over the top: dining on fresh vegetables that you have grown yourself. Even those living in small spaces with very little room for a garden can cultivate fresh, delicious microgreens for their table.

The best microgreen grow kit almost guarantees success. For good looks, ease of use and crop after crop of microgreens, the Microgreen Pros Organic Microgreens Growing Kit is our top choice.

What to know before you buy a microgreen grow kit

Even if you’ve never had success growing your own herbs indoors or even keeping a houseplant alive, microgreen grow kits are incredibly forgiving and easy to use. Still, there are a few things to consider before you begin.

Space available

A microgreen grow kit can fit in a small space, but you need to make sure you have room for the growing tray. A windowsill works best for most microgreen grow kits.

If space is really tight, consider microgreen grow kits that are divided into modular setups. These can be placed in small spots around the house if windowsill space runs out.

Desired yield

Growing your own food may start out as a novel experience, but you’ll still end up with nutritious greens for your family. When planning how much to grow, consider how many people you are feeding regularly. Also consider whether you want microgreens to function as a large portion of your meals or just as a garnish. The concentrated flavor of microgreens means a little goes a long way, but a little pre-planning can ensure that you have enough to go around.

Light source

Besides over or under watering, the main reason plants die is that they are not getting enough light. Ideally, your south-facing windows will provide all the light your microgreens need to thrive. However, if the natural light source is inadequate, you may have to supplement it with LED grow lights.

What to look for in a quality microgreen grow kit

A growing guarantee

No one likes to fail, but sometimes seeds don’t germinate through no fault of the grower. The best microgreen grow kit will come with a money-back or full-replacement guarantee.

Microgreen variety

Even though they fall under the heading “microgreens,” each different kind has its own distinct flavor and use. Look for microgreen grow kits that offer different types of seeds so you can taste a wide variety of greens.

Organic seeds

Why not start with the very best? Make sure your microgreen grow kit seeds are organic and non-GMO.

Refillable planters

Single-use plastics are out, and there’s no need to bring them back. Choose a kit that has a refillable planter so you can keep the crop going over and over.

How much you can expect to spend on a microgreen grow kit

Getting started growing your own microgreens does not cost much. Expect to spend around $12 for simple, single-variety kits and $45 or more for reusable planters with multiple types of microgreens.

Microgreen grow kit FAQ

What’s the difference between regular greens and microgreens?

A. While it’s always a good idea to eat plenty of greens of any kind, microgreens are not just smaller versions of the lettuces and broccolis that usually grace your table. Microgreens are their own botanical phenomenon, with additional nutrients only found within their specific variety. These add a burst of bold flavor and texture that isn’t the same in other types of greens.

Is it cheaper to just buy microgreens?

A. Microgreens are available for purchase at many grocery stores, but they often come with a hefty price tag. Sure, your microgreens grow kit costs money initially, but you will find it pays you back very quickly as you begin to harvest your greens. Plus, you are more likely to eat your greens if they are right in front of you.

Do you only get one crop of microgreens per batch of seeds?

A. Some microgreens are what is referred to as “cut and come again” varieties. Peas, beans and lentils will produce a second or even third crop if you leave the bottom leaf when harvesting. The flavor will be less pronounced each time you harvest, but they will still be fresh and delicious.

What arethe best microgreen grow kits to buy?

Top microgreen grow kit

Microgreen Pros Organic Microgreens Growing Kit

What you need to know: New gardeners and those with years of indoor farming experience will both appreciate this beautiful, easy kit.

What you’ll love: The planter is wooden and lined with plastic to prevent leaking. The kit is stocked and ready to go when you open the box. It includes two of the most popular types of microgreen seeds — sunflower black oil microgreen seeds and mixed microgreens seeds — plus a spray bottle and detailed instructions. Plant two crops with what’s provided, then use the planter again and again.

What you should consider: Not everyone had success with the included seeds, but there is a money-back guarantee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microgreen grow kit for the money

Urban Botanic Store Microgreens Growing Kit

What you need to know: This affordable kit brings indoor gardening within everyone’s reach.

What you’ll love: Broccoli, radish and arugula seeds are included in this 100% non-GMO microgreens grow kit. A growing medium is also included, and the kit uses disposable, compostable growing trays.

What you should consider: Even if they are compostable, single-use trays create waste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zestigreens Microgreens Growing Kit Self Watering

What you need to know: This self-watering kit is perfect for indoor gardeners with very little time.

What you’ll love: This microgreens grow kit offers specific, detailed and illustrated directions that practically guarantee your success, and comes with a tray and bamboo surround, hydroponic insert, two hemp mats and a wooden blackout lid. In addition to everything you need for growing, the kit also includes seeds for organic broccoli microgreens and salad mix microgreens, plus recipe suggestions.

What you should consider: Some users reported leaky trays and flimsy lids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

