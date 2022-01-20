Best Lucky Brand jeans

Lucky Brand is a socially responsible company that places a focus on sustainability in both their sourcing and manufacturing practices. They also donate excess material to the Santa Monica College Fashion program.

Which Lucky Brand jeans are best?

Lucky Brand has been making jeans since 1990, and they’re just as popular today as ever. They offer a wide variety of cuts for both men and women, so pretty much anyone can find the perfect pair of jeans among their offerings, no matter your style preference.

Despite fashion changing quickly, some styles just seem to be timeless, and the Lucky Brand Men’s 410 Athletic Fit Jeans are a perfect example of that. They fit close to the body, but not as tightly as trendy skinny jeans that may fall out of fashion one day.

For women, the Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jeans fill a similar spot in their wardrobe. They have a classic style and though they’re tight-fitting, they have enough stretch to remain comfortable all day long.

What to know before you buy Lucky Brand jeans

Fit

Over the years, jeans have developed their own terminology to describe the fit. This can make things quite confusing for the average buyer who may be unfamiliar with the many terms used. For men’s Lucky Brand jeans, the most common options are skinny, slim, athletic, straight and vintage. These terms refer to how tight or loose they’re intended to be on the body. Skinny jeans have the closest fit, followed by slim, athletic, straight and finally vintage.

Women’s Lucky Brand jeans have even more varied terminology and come in options like Ava, Bianca, Lolita and Drew, which probably isn’t very helpful for most people. Instead, you should look at the descriptions of each particular pair of jeans, where you begin to see some more recognizable terminology like skinny, slim, straight, etc.

Leg

Technically, the leg is part of the fit, but Lucky Brand also classifies their various jeans by the leg. The leg refers to what the fit does as it moves from the thighs down to the ankles. Straight jeans have the same width all the way down. Tapered jeans get thinner as they move from the thighs to the calves and ankles. There are also boot cut jeans, which have a slight flare at the bottom.

Rise

The rise of jeans refers to where they sit on your waist. High-rise jeans are the longest and sit very high on the waist, close to the belly button. Mid-rise jeans sit between the hips and belly button. Low-rise jeans sit at or even sometimes slightly below the hips. These days, most men’s jeans are mid-rise, while women’s regularly come in all three options.

What to look for in quality Lucky Brand jeans

Size

When it comes to the size of jeans, pay attention to both the waist and the inseam. Lucky Brand men’s standard jeans sizes range from 28 to 42 for the waist, and 30 to 34 for the inseam. Their women’s standard jeans sizes range from 24 to 34 for the waist, and 26 to 34 for the inseam.

Material

All Lucky Brand jeans are made with denim, but the denim used can vary in its makeup. For example, some Lucky Brand jeans are made with a thick, heavy denim that’s very warm and durable — these are ideal for cold climates. They also make jeans that are lightweight and have a looser twill that’s more breathable, which are ideal for summer time use. Lucky Brand labels these as CoolMax.

Stretch

Many people these days opt for stretch jeans because they move with the body. Stretch jeans have elastane, Tencel Lyocell or some other similarly stretchy fiber mixed into the denim. In addition to adding some stretch, this also results in a lighter weight material that’s a good choice for warm weather use.

Color

Lucky Brand men’s and women’s jeans come in a range of colors so you don’t have to settle on just the basic blue or black options. For men’s jeans, these include various shades of brown, green, gray and white. Women have notably more color options, including shades of red, purple, pink and beige.

Wash

Along with various colors, Lucky Brand jeans come in different washes. Light wash jeans tend to have a more casual look, while medium and dark wash jeans are better for professional or dressy settings.

Distressed

Distressed jeans can be subtle, extreme or anything in between, depending on your taste. Subtle distressed jeans may have a few small rips or worn spots that give them some character, without being so bold that you might feel self-conscious wearing them to a fancy restaurant. Heavily distressed jeans have almost as many rips and tears as they do material, which means they may show off a lot of skin.

How much can you expect to spend on Lucky Brand jeans

Lucky Brand jeans cost anywhere from $40-$140, depending on how new a style they are.

Lucky Brand jeans FAQ

How should I wash jeans to keep them in the best shape?

A. To keep your jeans in the best shape for as long as possible, it’s recommended to wash them on a gentle cycle using cold water, and then hang them to air dry. To get rid of that leftover stiffness from air drying, you can toss them in the dryer for 5 minutes or so.

What’s the return policy on Lucky Brand jeans?

A. Lucky Brand allows you to return their jeans for up to 60 days from the date of purchase for a full refund. Online purchases can be returned by mail or in the store, while in-store purchases must be returned to a retail store. If you purchase Lucky Brand jeans from a third-party retailer, the return policy may be different.

What are the best Lucky Brand jeans to buy?

Top Lucky Brand men’s jeans

Lucky Brand Men’s 410 Athletic Fit Jeans

What you need to know: A must-have for every man’s wardrobe, these jeans balance a relaxed fit with a tapered leg to provide a nice fitted look without feeling like they hinder your movements.

What you’ll love: They’re blended with 2% elastane for a bit of stretch without compromising on their durability. Plus, they come in a wide variety of colors for every wardrobe.

What you should consider: Some users report them being tighter than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lucky Brand women’s jeans

Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jeans

What you need to know: One of Lucky Brand’s most popular women’s cuts, these skinny jeans have a comfortable mid-rise and a tight fit that shows off your curves.

What you’ll love: The mid-weight denim works well in most climates. Also, they have a good amount of stretch that allows them to look flattering on several body types.

What you should consider: They end well above the ankle, which some women may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lucky Brand 110 Slim Coolmax Stretch Jeans

What you need to know: The 110 Slim hug the legs and sit low on the waist for a trendy look.

What you’ll love: The lightweight and breathable fabric makes them perfect summer jeans. They’re blended with Tencel too, so they stretch nicely and won’t feel restrictive.

What you should consider: The narrow leg opening doesn’t accommodate boots well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

