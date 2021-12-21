Get your music going anywhere you are. Bring the party with you or set it up permanently in your home when you get the best large Bluetooth speaker.

Which large Bluetooth speaker is best?

Are you hoping to add more of a roar to your household tunes? Do you have a beach or camping trip coming up and don’t want to be without your favorite songs? Maybe you need something to pump up your morning routine or dorm room. A large Bluetooth speaker is a great way to keep your life upbeat.

You have a lot of options when it comes to Bluetooth speakers, but if you want a big, durable speaker that you can still take with you on trips, make sure you consider ION Audio Block Rocker Plus – Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

What to know before you buy a large Bluetooth speaker

Purpose

You can certainly find mini or standard-sized Bluetooth speakers, but if you’re searching for a large one then you want to identify its purpose. Is this speaker just for playing music or do you need to take calls on it as well? Will it stay in your room at home or are you planning to bring it on adventures, beach trips and sports games? The purpose of your speaker affects the other necessary features, such as battery life, portability and durability.

Is it portable?

Choosing something large doesn’t mean it can’t be transferable. The best large Bluetooth speaker will be easy to bring from room to room — or even house to house if you’re the one supplying the party. Portability will mean getting far more use out of your speaker.

Multi-room speakers

If one speaker isn’t enough for you, you can find Bluetooth speakers that have wireless technology to provide multi-room audio. Pair multiple speakers together to provide a bigger, louder and more impressive experience.

What to look for in a quality large Bluetooth speaker

Power source

Depending on what type of Bluetooth speaker you get, the power source may be different. Some speakers must be plugged into a wall outlet at all times to play music while others have an extended battery life to increase their portability. If you plan on taking your Bluetooth speaker with you on various adventures or weekend outings, you want to find one with a long battery life. If you have several campsite evenings planned, even an impressive 8-hour battery life may not be enough, but it should be plenty for an evening of music. The best large Bluetooth speaker will have the power capacity and charging method to suit your needs.

Multiple connection types

All large Bluetooth speakers should be able to connect to your device via Bluetooth, but you can get other audio connections in the speaker as well. While Bluetooth is great for travel and for allowing different people to connect their phones easily, multiple connection types can give you more flexibility. A headphone jack or aux cord connector can allow you to tether your speaker to headphones or a phone directly with a cord. Smart speakers can even connect via Wi-Fi.

Water resistance

You don’t want a water spill or pool splash to ruin your speaker. Choosing a large Bluetooth speaker that has some water resistance can help you rest easy without worrying about the condition or moisture levels around your speaker. Let friends relax, get excited and have fun even if the music prompts a rowdy crowd.

Excellent sound

Don’t get so wrapped up in the special features of your large Bluetooth speaker that you forget what’s most important: the sound system. The best large Bluetooth speaker will emit clear, crisp and impressive sound. It won’t muddle your music, cut out or add fuzziness to the sound. It will deliver music with lifelike quality.

How much you can expect to spend on a large Bluetooth speaker

On the cheaper side, you can find large Bluetooth speakers between $30-$75. More high-end Bluetooth speakers are $100-$500, or even up to $1,500 for surround sound systems.

Large Bluetooth speaker FAQ

What are some qualities of a good large Bluetooth speaker?

A. Quality sound is essential in a large Bluetooth speaker. Size and shape can vary, but versatility, portability and water-resistance are all helpful qualities. You also want it to be durable and have substantial battery life if you want to travel with it.

What are the advantages of a Bluetooth speaker?

A. Bluetooth speakers are preferable over many other speaker types thanks to their wireless connection. Many modern versions are also energy-efficient, don’t require any complicated setup or installation and offer top-of-the-line sound quality.

What’s the best large Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top large Bluetooth speaker

ION Audio Block Rocker Plus – Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: Enjoy 50 hours of battery life from this powerful, ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker.

What you’ll love: Whether you want to play some booming music, host a karaoke night or make announcements, this rugged speaker makes it all possible. An aux input gives you flexibility for any non-Bluetooth device connections while an 8-inch woofer and wide distortion tweeter send out lifelike sounds.

What you should consider: Keep this speaker a safe distance away from the pool since it is not water-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large Bluetooth speaker for the money

60W (80W Peak) Portable Bluetooth Speaker With Double Subwoofer Heavy Bass

What you need to know: Easily portable, this Bluetooth loudspeaker has four quality speakers with double bass, cool flashing lights and multiple connection types.

What you’ll love: Great for indoor or outdoor use, this speaker can be accessed while plugged in or running on a battery. With both Bluetooth and aux connection types, you can keep the party going regardless of your attached device.

What you should consider: This Bluetooth speaker has a limited battery life and can take up to four hours to fully charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iLive Bluetooth Tailgate Speaker and FM Radio

What you need to know: This durable Bluetooth speaker is great for all your tailgating, camping, beach-going or other adventuring needs.

What you’ll love: With controls that are easy to access, you can get your favorite tunes playing through its large full-range speaker and two treble speakers. A USB charging port allows you to connect various devices. As a bonus, the speaker has an FM radio antenna for times when you want to tune into a specific station.

What you should consider: Some users found the durability of this speaker somewhat questionable for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.