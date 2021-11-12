Cotton bed sheets with higher thread counts are softer than other options, but are less breathable and lightweight.

Which high-end cotton bed sheet is best?

High-end cotton bed sheets are known for quality. Although more expensive, these sheets typically are hypoallergenic and are rated higher because of the level of comfort they provide. Having good-quality bed sheets can help users achieve a more restful sleep. When purchasing high-end cotton bed sheets, consider what kind of cotton it is made with, the size of the bedsheets and pockets and the color.

If you are looking for soft, skin-safe, breathable high-end cotton bed sheets with deep pockets, the Saatva Organic Sateen Cotton Sheet Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a high-end cotton bed sheet

Material

Before purchasing high-end cotton bed sheets, consider the type of cotton with which they are made. Sheets made with organic cotton means there are no toxic chemicals or pesticides on the cotton sheets. Organic cotton is grown without pesticides and fertilizers, making the cotton sheets safer for use. The best cotton sheets are made with thick, durable material that allows for temperature regulation, rather than thin flimsy cotton that wears quickly.

Similar to organic cotton, combed cotton makes sure all debris is removed from the cotton before making the bed sheets. Egyptian cotton is a thick, durably stitched style of cotton that often features a luxurious feel and has a high thread count.

The weaving of the sheets will determine if the bedsheets look shiny or matte. If the bedsheets look shiny, they are made with sateen; if they are matte, they are weaved in a durable percale style.

Size

The four most popular cotton bed sheet sizes are twin, full, queen and king. Other sizes include twin XL and California king. The size of the cotton sheets and the bed size are the same. For example, if you have a queen-sized bed, purchasing high-end cotton queen-sized bed sheets ensures the sheets fit the bed properly.

Another sizing option to consider is the pocket size. The pocket-size refers to the depth and height of the sheets. This is important to take note of when purchasing sheets. Mattresses above 16 inches in height require deep fitted sheets.

Color

Brands that offer different color options for bed sheets allow the buyer a greater opportunity to match the sheets to the color scheme of the room. Aside from color, bed sheets should be available in different patterns.

What to look for in a quality high-end cotton bed sheet

Hypoallergenic

The best high-end cotton bed sheet is hypoallergenic. Hypoallergenic sheets work to prevent irritation of the skin, especially those with sensitive skin. Organic cotton is the most hypoallergenic option due to its clean make. Cotton bed sheets that are not organic or hypoallergenic can cause allergies to flare and the skin to become irritated. Hypoallergenic options are typically antimicrobial and work to prevent the growth of certain bacterias.

Thermal regulation

Quality high-end cotton bed sheets regulate heat so the user does not get too hot or too cold while they are sleeping. Bed sheets that regulate temperature are breathable and allow the user to remain cool.

Machine-washable

When purchasing a high-end cotton bed sheet, make sure it is easily washable. Bed sheets that are machine washable rather than requiring a special wash or to be washed by hand save the user time and are more convenient. Before washing your cotton bed sheet, check the product description on the website to see if the product is able to be machine washed without shrinking or being damaged.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end cotton bed sheet

The best high-end cotton bed sheets are $97-$400 depending on the style of cotton, the size of the sheets and the brand. Cotton bed sheets that are for a king bed, are made with organic cotton and are from a popular brand will be priced higher.

High-end cotton bed sheet FAQ

Does high-end mean the bed sheets have to be expensive?

A. High-end bed sheets typically are expensive, but the cost is relative to the buyer. What is expensive to some might not be expensive to others. In general, high-end cotton bed sheets are more expensive than regular bed sheets because of the material used and the features.

What is the difference between high-end bed sheets and luxury bed sheets?

A. Luxury is meant to define extravagance and the best of brands while high-end sets apart expensive items from regular items. The terms play hand in hand because any luxury item will be high-end, and any item that is made to be high-end will be luxurious.

What’s the best high-end cotton bed sheet to buy?

Top high-end cotton bed sheet

Saatva Organic Sateen Cotton Sheet Set

What you need to know: This bed sheet set is made with skin-safe organic cotton and features a sateen finish.

What you’ll love: This item is made with deep pockets and features a one-year, money-back guarantee. These sheets are made with fair-trade cotton and are soft and durable. These sheets are breathable and will not make the user hot while sleeping. It comes in three colors and is machine washable with cold water.

What you should consider: These sheets feature a thread count of 300 and are considered sateen, making them soft but less durable and wear-resistant than percale sheets with higher thread counts.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

Top high-end cotton bed sheet for the money

Casper Hyperlite Sheets

What you need to know: These sheets are known for keeping users cool and are extremely lightweight and breathable.

What you’ll love: These sheets are sateen and feature a 200 thread count mark. They are soft and have thick elastic on the bottom, making it harder for the sheets to slip off while the user moves around in their sleep. These sheets are recommended for those who often experience night sweats.

What you should consider: Due to a lack of thread count, these sheets are thin and are less durable than other styles. These sheets are not for those who prefer thermal styles.

Where to buy: Sold by Casper

Worth checking out

Tempurpedic Premium Soft Sheet Set

What you need to know: These sheets are made with bamboo and cotton and are temperature regulating.

What you’ll love: These high-end cotton bed sheets are made with durable fitted ends that prevent slipping. The corner straps allow the bed sheets to remain securely on the bed and provide a better fit. They have 13-inch pockets.

What you should consider: These sheets are not organic as they are also made with rayon. They do not claim to be hypoallergenic.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempurpedic

