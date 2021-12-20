Best Happy Nappers sleeping bag

Which Happy Nappers sleeping bag is best?

Happy Nappers sleeping bags are designed to look like baby animals, so children love them. They’re made with soft material and can also serve as a pillow. If you are looking for a convertible sleeping bag that is compact, lightweight, easy to store and comes in different sizes, the Happy Nappers White Unicorn Sleeping Bag is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Happy Nappers sleeping bag

Size

The size of the sleeping bag you purchase should correlate to the size of the child who will use it. Most Happy Nappers sleeping bags come in two sizes so a child can start with a smaller size and size up as they grow.

Closure

Before purchasing a sleeping bag, check the reviews to make sure it closes securely. The more securely it can be zipped, the warmer it will keep your child. A secure snap feature will ensure that the Happy Nappers bag can remain in pillow form without unfolding back into a sleeping bag.

Convertibility

Happy Nappers sleeping bags are unique because they can be turned into a plush pillow, then turned back into a sleeping bag whenever you want. Conversion is quick and easy, made possible with a snap feature.

What to look for in a quality Happy Nappers sleeping bag

Distinguishable

These sleeping bags are created to resemble different animals. At sleepovers, the distinction between animals allows you to differentiate between them so one does not get stolen or mistaken. If siblings both have a Happy Nappers sleeping bag, but they are made as different animals, you will be able to tell which sleeping bag belongs to which child.

Fit

These sleeping bags are rated highly for the way that they perfectly fit those ages 3 and under. They leave children feeling comfortable and snug, but are not too constricting and leave wiggle room for the feet. Each animal sleeping bag is true to size and perfectly fits one child

Design

Happy Nappers sleeping bags come in various animal designs, allowing the child to choose which animal they would like their sleeping bag to look like. Some animals are offered in more than one design — for example, the shark sleeping bag is available in both blue and gray, depicting the look of different sharks. The designs can help educate children who are just learning the names and attributes of animals — a unicorn, whale, shark, tiger and many more.

How much you can expect to spend on a Happy Nappers sleeping bag

Happy Nappers sleeping bags cost from $49-$59 depending on the size. Some animal designs made in larger sizes are $10 more expensive than the regular size.

Happy Nappers sleeping bag FAQ

What material is the zipper made from?

A. All Happy Nappers zippers are made from plastic. Some prefer this to metal as it will not get cold and is less likely to cause discomfort when slept on, but others wish it were made of metal because it lacks durability.

Can I wash this sleeping bag with my clothes?

A. Yes, no need to wash by hand.

Is there a strap on the sleeping bag to make it portable?

A. There is no strap for on the go use but animal designs that feature paws can be held securely when traveling for an easy grip.

What are the sizes of the small and large sleeping bags?

A. The smaller sleeping bag measures 54 inches long and 20 inches wide; the large is 66 inches long and 30 inches wide.

Tips

Measure your child before purchasing the sleeping bag so you know they will fit and there will be some wiggle room.

To avoid shrinking, do not dry your sleeping bag on high heat.

If your child is still cold in the sleeping bag and has enough room, you can add a thermal liner.

Stuffing clothes or towels in the empty spaces of your sleeping bag will keep your feet warmer.

What’s the best Happy Nappers sleeping bag to buy?

Top Happy Nappers sleeping bag

Happy Nappers White Unicorn Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: Designed to look like a unicorn, it comes with a pillow attached and is machine washable.

What you’ll love: This sleeping bag can be used for camping and napping and securely rolls up with a snap feature. It is compact to store and is convertible into a plush play pillow. It is soft and comes in two sizes.

What you should consider: Some users have had the zipper break after a few uses and say the snap is difficult to fasten.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Happy Nappers sleeping bag for the money

Happy Nappers Narwhal Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This whale-shaped sleeping bag can can be converted into a travel pillow and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

What you’ll love: This item comes in different sizes for children of various ages and heights and can be snapped shut when converting for compact storage purposes. It is made with plush material and can be used for sleeping or napping purposes.

What you should consider: The zipper can be faulty and some say the material is too thin for maximum warmth.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Happy Nappers Tiger Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This tiger sleeping bag comes in a large size and includes a pillow. The sleeping bag can be folded compactly and securely closed.

What you’ll love: The tiger Happy Nappers sleeping bag is colored bright orange so that it is easily recognizable.

What you should consider: Some users have trouble folding it into a stuffed animal and closing the snap securely. The paws on the bottom of the tiger are made with thin material that tears easily.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.