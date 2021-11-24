Best Hanukkah decorations

The traditional Hanukkah color scheme is blue and white, though some silver or even gold or yellow may be included.

Which Hanukkah decoration is best?

Finding new Hanukkah decorations is not easy. Stores usually only have a shelf or two for Hanukkah items and as a result that limited décor sells out pretty fast. If you think your decorations need a refresh this year but aren’t sure where to start, it might be a good idea to shop online.

Best candlelit menorah

Top candlelit menorah

Matashi Hand Painted Ivory Menorah Candelabra Embellished with Gold Accents (Blue Flower)

What you need to know: Here is a hand-painted pewter menorah in gold, blue and ivory with a floral theme.

What you’ll love: The painted detailing is stunning. This is the sort of menorah that will catch the eye.

What you should consider: It’s not very big, which makes it perfect for dressing up small spaces but less ideal if you need a large centerpiece. Hanukkah candles are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top candlelit menorah for the money

The Dreidel Company Menorah Jerusalem Old City

What you need to know: This carved metal menorah stands 9-inches tall and depicts the city of Jerusalem with the nine customary candle holders on top.

What you’ll love: This one gives off a great old-world, family heirloom feel. It looks great, comes in at a decent price and is available in either antique gold or an antique silver finish.

What you should consider: Candles are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best electric menorah

Top electric menorah

Aviv Judaica Contemporary Electric Hanukkah Menorah Stainless Steel with Flickering Bulbs

What you need to know: This stainless steel electric menorah stands 5-inches tall and features nine flickering LED bulb candles atop short gold plated stems.

What you’ll love: Unlike some electric menorahs, this one is made from metal and is designed in a way that makes it less likely to topple over. It has clean, modern lines and is easy to use.

What you should consider: No batteries are required but it does have to be plugged into the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric menorah for the money

The Dreidel Company Traditional LED Electric Silver Hanukkah Menorah

What you need to know: This electric menorah stands 13-inches tall and is silver in color with blue LED bulb candles.

What you’ll love: It’s big and attractive, especially in a window. There is a battery compartment but a micro USB cable is included for charging so you don’t have to rely exclusively on batteries.

What you should consider: The plastic frame can look a little cheap and may not be sturdy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best indoor string lights

Top indoor string lights

ITART Micro LED Blue String Lights (Blue)

What you need to know: This 8-pack comes with 6 feet of blue LED lights on a very thin silver wire.

What you’ll love: These lights are more reliable than most and can last up to 20 hours with a full battery. The lights (but not the battery box) are waterproof.

What you should consider: There is no timer, so the lights have to be turned on and off manually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor string lights for the money

The Dreidel Company 10 Hanukkah LED Battery Powered 3″ Mini Round Lantern String Lights

What you need to know: These battery-powered LED string lights reach 9-feet in length and feature 10 festive blue and white paper lanterns.

What you’ll love: The lanterns are very cute with menorah and dreidel patterns, offering a well-themed option for the usually generic string light. Plus, the lanterns look great whether the lights are on or not.

What you should consider: It requires two AA batteries that are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best indoor Hanukkah signs

Top indoor Hanukkah sign

shoppaperandparties Happy Hanukkah Banner

What you need to know: This sparkling banner reads “Happy Hanukkah” in 5-inch all-caps lettering.

What you’ll love: There are 13 different glitter colors to choose from for the letters and you have the choice of getting the sign pre-strung or unstrung depending on how you’d like to hang it. The font is festive and easy to read.

What you should consider: It costs more if you want it pre-strung and it doesn’t come with any imagery.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top indoor Hanukkah sign for the money

Bessmoso Happy Hanukkah Decorations Banner

What you need to know: This pre-strung pack comes with two 6-foot banners and reads “Happy Hanukkah” in lowercase letters.

What you’ll love: There are two pieces, one with the words and one that features a blue and silver Star of David and a dreidel pattern. The font is festive and there is a menorah pictured in between the words “Happy” and “Hanukkah”.

What you should consider: The lettering only comes in cursive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor Hanukkah signs

Top outdoor Hanukkah sign

Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign

What you need to know: This 6-foot tall light blue sign reads “Happy Hanukkah” vertically in all caps dark blue letters.

What you’ll love: The sign is big and eye-catching with some Star of David detailing all over and an illustration of a menorah between the words “Happy and “Hanukkah”. It’s functional for an outdoor porch or indoor spaces.

What you should consider: It can stand propped up against a wall but you’ll want to use the back hooks to secure it in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top outdoor Hanukkah sign for the money

Bed Bath & Beyond Hanukkah Personalized Garden Flag

What you need to know: This 100% polyester flag measures 17.25-inches long and 12.5-inches wide. It reads “Happy Hanukkah” in gold lettering against a blue backdrop.

What you’ll love: This flag is customizable to feature your family’s name on the front. It’s double-sided and looks great in any yard.

What you should consider: The flag stand is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Extra decorations

These additional accents will make your Hanukkah party shine.

Extra indoor decorations

Gemmy Hanukkah Darling Dancing Dachshund

This festive little furry 9.45-inch tall dog is wearing a blue hat with a matching scarf, plus a menorah vest. It dances to its own Hanukkah music with the push of a button and requires three AA batteries (not included). Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

DaisyBlossomCreation Hanukkah Countdown Blocks

Here is a blue and white wooden block set that you can use to count down to the festival of lights. You can start using it up to 39 days in advance, plus there’s the option to have whichever spelling of the word “Hanukkah” you prefer.

Sold by Etsy

The Dreidel Company Hanukkah Floating Dreidel

This futuristic “floating dreidel” statue features a dreidel that is suspended in the air through magnets. The dreidel spins and the whole unit lights up to make for a fun nightlight.

Sold by Amazon

Extra outdoor decorations

YULETIME Blue LED Christmas Lights with Green Wire

This reliable 66-foot long commercial grade string comes with 200 blue light bulbs and is designed to work outside, though it can be used inside too. Other colors are also available if you want to get a blue string and a white string.

Sold by Amazon

shopHomeMaven Happy Challah Days Doormat

This outdoor welcome mat says “Happy Challah Days” in black lettering against a brown/tan backdrop. The mat comes in five different sizes.

Sold by Etsy

Rocinha Hanukkah Inflatable Outdoor Decorations Chanukkah Menorah

This 8-foot inflatable yard decoration looks like a fully lit blue and white menorah with a “Happy Hanukkah” greeting across the front of the base. Straps and ground plugs are included.

Sold by Amazon

