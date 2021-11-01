Best gift for a nursing home resident 

Which gift for a nursing home resident is best?

You can purchase many entertaining and helpful gifts for your loved ones who live in a nursing home. It is important to remember that the most impactful gift that keeps on giving is time spent with loved ones in the nursing home. When purchasing a gift for a nursing home resident, consider how much space it will take up, what mental and physical state the resident is in, and what gifts they will still be able to enjoy.

What to consider when buying a gift for a nursing home resident

Space

Before purchasing a gift for someone who lives in a nursing home, consider the space they will have to use and store it. Those purchasing a gift should opt for one that does not take up a lot of space and can be used quietly in the common areas of the nursing home. A large gift that takes up significant space to use and store may not be sustainable as room sizes vary in nursing homes.

Resident

The best gifts for nursing home residents will cater to their preferences and state of being. Before purchasing a gift for a nursing home resident, consider why they are in the nursing home, what they are still able to do and their specific preferences. For example, if you are purchasing a gift for someone with a wheelchair, consider a specific item like a wheelchair blanket. Gifts such as puzzles, drawing books or magazines that they can use surrounded by others in the common areas are good gifts because they allow them to be social while using the gift. If the resident struggles with memory or spatial reasoning, some gifts improve these functions while being safe for use.

Alzheimer’s unit

Gifts for those in the Alzheimer’s unit of a nursing home will be different from those given to typical residents. Those struggling with memory and brain function will not be able to participate in certain games or activities. When purchasing a gift for someone in the Alzheimer’s unit of a nursing home, make sure that the gift is safe and cannot be swallowed. Good gifts for this type of resident include ones that involve strategy. For example, a matching game with simple rules is good for someone with Alzheimer’s because it makes them use their mind and gives them something to do with their time.

How much you can expect to spend on a gift for a nursing home resident

A gift for a nursing home resident will be priced around $8-$50 depending on the function of the gift, its size and where it was purchased.

Gift for a nursing home resident FAQ

What is the difference between a nursing home and an assisted living facility?

A. Assisted living facilities assist those who need help with simple everyday tasks. These facilities feature regular activities and residents get their own suite-style rooms. Nursing homes offer around-the-clock medical care for those with more complex conditions. It is for the elderly who need constant assistance with their health. This setting is more similar to a hospital.

What are common reasons people live in nursing homes?

A. People live in nursing homes if they need around-the-clock care. Once they cross the line of needing help with simple daily tasks to constantly needing help with every task, it might be time to consult a nursing home. People with dementia and critical health issues typically consider nursing homes as a final resort. If there is no way for them to get the around-the-clock care they need, a nursing home can help.

Best gift for a nursing home resident

Qwirkle Board Game

This game allows those in a nursing home to practice spatial awareness and problem-solving. The rules of gameplay are simple and there are not many pieces involved. This game requires a bit of thinking and can be good for those struggling with memory loss.

Git Up Womens Soft Wide Memory Foam Slippers

Anyone can wear these slippers, but these specifically aid those struggling with diabetes, arthritis and edema. They are knitted for warmth and feature a thick cushion for arch support while being breathable. They feature a nonslip rubber sole for added support and come in a variety of colors.

Funster 1,000+ Sudoku Puzzles Easy to Hard

This book of sudoku puzzles is a fun way to pass the time and requires those who play to use their mind and think strategically. The book features large print for those who may have trouble with their eyesight, and puzzles varying in difficulty from beginner to expert level.

Granny Jo Products Lightweight Wheelchair Blanket

This wheelchair blanket comes in a few color options and you can use it regardless of your physical state. Users can use this as a lap blanket for wheelchairs with adjustable hooks and straps. This prevents the blanket from falling and getting caught in the wheelchair wheels. The blanket features a pocket for storage and is machine washable.

Hanging Wild Bird Feeder

This plastic bird feeder is durable and easy to fill. Users can hang it up in a tree visible through a window and watch the birds flock from the comfort of their own home. It can hold a lot of birdseed at a time so that the user does not have to refill it constantly. You need to wash this product regularly and check it often to make sure it is functioning properly.

Studebaker SB2003 Retro Portable AM/FM Radio

This vintage radio is very simple to set up and use. It is easy to carry on the go and features AM/FM radio stations, an aux input and a strong speaker. It is lightweight and requires a battery for use. It works just as old AM/FM radios used to but with a few modern infusions.

