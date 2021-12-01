Even if it only stays on long enough for you to snap a picture, you’ll love putting your pup in these fun and funny sweaters — even if they’re less than pleased.

Which fun dog sweaters are best?

It’s officially sweater weather, and thanks to a wealth of dog fashion apparel brands, your four-legged companion won’t be left out this holiday season.

Although dogs have built-in coats to keep them warm if you’re like us, you can’t resist the urge to put them in cute and cozy sweaters — even if it’s only on long enough to snap a photo for this year’s holiday greeting card.

Each of these fun dog sweaters is sure to please everyone who sees it, even if your furry friend is less than pleased.

What are the best fun dog sweaters to buy?

High-fashion dog sweaters

Grey snowflake dog sweater

This knit hoodie lets your best friend show off their holiday cheer with a giant snowflake design. No matter how cold the temperature gets, we’re sure this hood and pom combo will warm your heart.

Sold by Amazon

Flannel cable knit dog sweater

Four-legged friends can wear this classic outdoorsy style everywhere they go. Its camel-colored collar plays off a cozy flannel in one of five colors, and it features a soft fleece lining.

Sold by Amazon

Disney Mickey Mouse dog sweater

Your dog can wear your favorite classic Disney character with this easy-care chenille sweater. You’ll love the flexibility of this gray or cream knit so you can watch Disney+ side by side all day in total comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Budget-friendly sweaters

Christmas knitted sweater dress

Call this sweater “Feliz Navi-dog” for its festive Mrs. Claus-inspired design. It comes in four sizes to fit every size, even if they’ve had one too many biscuits waiting for Santa to arrive.

Sold by Amazon

Fleece rabbit-ear hoodie dog sweater

Take your doggy dress-up to the next level with this rabbit ear fleece sweater. Cozy and soft, it keeps your buddy feeling warm and looking good as temperatures drop.

Sold by Amazon

Puffer jacket for dogs

Make a fashion statement for your dog with this super-stylish puppy puffer coat. They’ll look chic alongside you this winter, plus you’ll love that it’s made of easy-to-clean nylon.

Sold by Amazon

“Mom” tattoo dog sweater

This sweater is designed for dogs who are either tiny and mighty or large and in charge. As tough as they look with this tattoo design, we know they’re really a big softie.

Sold by Amazon

Boyfriend varsity v-neck sweater

This good boy is about to put everyone under his spell with this college varsity jacket-inspired sweater that’s the perfect balance of charming and dashing, especially with its deep-v collar.

Sold by Amazon

Polka dot dog sweater

Put Fido’s fashion flair on display with a fancy wool sweater. This classic polka dot style comes with the added detail of a cute pink knitted pom at the collar.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.