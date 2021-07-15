Best five-year anniversary gifts for her

In medieval Germany, it was customary for a husband to give his wife a silver wreath on their 25th wedding anniversary as a symbol of harmony.

Five-year anniversary gifts

Spending a half-decade together is a reason to celebrate. Roses, chocolate and champagne are fitting gifts for almost any anniversary or milestone. However, when you hit the five-year mark in your relationship, you might want to take things up a notch.

Tradition dictates that the five-year wedding anniversary gift is wood and meant to signal long-lasting strength, wisdom and forgiveness. Still, nowhere does it say that you have to stick to that, and some great gift ideas include perfume, jewelry, shoes, bags and self-care options.

Five-year anniversary wooden gift ideas

I Love You Anniversary Card

If you’re a stickler for tradition and want to make sure you give a gift of wood, one simple way to achieve this is with your card. This laser-cut classic hearts design is more than just any old anniversary card. It’s a keepsake that can last for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

Kate Posh 5-Years of Marriage Photo Frame

Simple yet also sentimental. This wooden picture frame is engraved and comes in multiple sizes. It has a back-stand easel to display on a table and clips to mount it on the wall.

Sold by Amazon

2-Stem Natural Wood Roses with Vase

Carved from sugar wood and stained rich chocolate, this stylish, sentimental and symbolic anniversary gift comes with two wooden roses in an oak vase.

Sold by Amazon

The best fragrance gifts for her

CHANEL N°5 Eau de Parfum

With dazzling floral accents and woodsy notes, this scent exudes femininity and mystery. The may rose and jasmine with citrus notes and soft bourbon vanilla help create this sensual fragrance, making the perfect gift for a romantic anniversary.

Sold by Sephora

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

This scent oozes femininity without being overpowering, with an intoxicating blend of warm and spicy, with keynotes of jasmine, orange blossom and woods and patchouli. It’s also ageless, which makes it perfect for either your 5th or 50th anniversary.

Sold by Sephora

The best self-care gifts for her

Goop “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak

Treat your loved one to some peace and tranquility with a soothing bath to relax the mind and body. The pink salt will ease muscles. The chia seed oil hydrates and moisturizes the skin, while the wildcrafted frankincense will soothe the mind. This combination is just as good as a day at the spa.

Sold by Sephora

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Give the gift that spoils your loved one night after night with this slip silk pillowcase that’s a known beauty secret of both beauty experts and dermatologists. Cover her pillow in the highest-grade mulberry silk to help create the ultimate night’s rest.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub

Pamper your partner with a scrub made from virgin coconut oil, sugar and Moroccan rose to leave her skin moisturized and smelling of rose petals and coconuts. This luxe body scrub has been clinically tested and proven to offer softer, smoother and less dry skin.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

The best jewelry gifts for her

TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings

These exquisite half-carat diamonds with side accents will dazzle and sparkle from every angle. They are available in 14-carat gold, white gold and rose gold.

Sold by Macy’s

Sarah Chloe Andi Initial Pendant Necklace in 14k Gold-Plate Over Sterling Silver

This is a delicate and sophisticated pendant necklace you can wear casually or when dressing to impress. It’s set in 14 carat-gold-plate over sterling silver, with a lobster clasp for closure and a beaded chain.

Sold by Macy’s

Le Vian Deep-Sea Blue Topaz & Diamond Statement Ring in 14k Rose Gold

Give her something she can’t help but show off with this dazzling deep-blue-sea topaz ring. It’s enhanced with nude and chocolate diamond rings that add to the color and sparkle. These gorgeous stones are set in a beautiful strawberry gold that will make your anniversary one to remember.

Sold by Macy’s

The best handbag gifts for her

Michael Kors Bedford Legacy Logo Ladies Leather Crossbody Bag

There’s just something about a new handbag that makes a girl smile, so make her grin ear-to-ear with a stylish yet practical black, leather crossbody. This sleek and structured silhouette is an ideal everyday bag to match all outfits while remaining chic.

Sold by Amazon

The best shoes gifts for her

Badgley Mischka Kiara Embellished Peep-Toe Evening Pumps

You can never go wrong with super sexy shoes, and these sapphire satin peep-toe pumps with embellished detail fit the bill. These showstoppers will make her feel like a million bucks and make for one extraordinary anniversary.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Nine West Women’s T-strap Pointy Toe Dress Pumps

These shoes will be a gift for you and your loved one because you won’t be able to keep your eyes off her when she’s in these ultra-sexy t-strap stilettos. A mix of faux leather and skinny straps from the toe to the ankle make this exotic heel a special occasion in itself.

Sold by Macy’s

