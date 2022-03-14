Best emerald green throw pillow

Round emerald green throw pillows have a sophisticated and glamorous quality, square pillows are classic in style and rectangular pillows have a distinctly modern edge.

Which emerald green throw pillow is best?

Displaying throw pillows is a great way to dress up your home without using up a lot of space. They look equally nice on an armchair or a couch, and they’re available in a wealth of styles, colors and shapes.

The Ebern Designs Mata Rectangular Lumbar Pillow two-piece set has a versatile design that complements a wide range of design styles. The welted border adds a subtle style element without detracting from the classic aesthetic of the lumbar pillows.

What to know before you buy an emerald green throw pillow

How emerald green is defined

If you are on the hunt for an emerald green throw pillow, you are not limited to one shade. The color emerald doesn’t have a strict definition, as even the jewels themselves range from a light emerald to a dark emerald in tone. That said, emerald green is different from hues like lime (a yellow-tone green) and teal (which contains a heavy dose of blue).

Colors that pair well with emerald

You have several options when it comes to colors that complement an emerald green throw pillow. If you’re a fan of a monochromatic color scheme, you can pair it with lime green. If neutrals are more your taste, consider beige. Or, if you want to branch out on the color wheel, go for ruby red, rose, aubergine or peach.

Aesthetic of the intended furniture

Since throw pillows get placed on furniture like armchairs, you should always think about the aesthetic of the furniture pieces where you intend to display each emerald green throw pillow. Take into account the design style, shape, design details and size of the pillow. These factors will help you determine whether it complements the piece of furniture.

What to look for in a quality emerald green throw pillow

Material

The material that composes an emerald throw pillow is typically some type of fabric, but a large variety of fabrics apply to this scenario. Options include:

Cotton

Velvet

Suede

Microsuede

Down

Polyester

Let factors like how you want the pillow to look, feel and endure wear-and-tear guide you when deciding on what kind of material is best for your wants and needs.

Shape

An emerald green throw pillow will have a slightly different aesthetic depending on its shape. Round pillows have a sophisticated and glamorous quality, square pillows are classic in style and rectangular pillows have a distinctly modern edge.

Design details

Features that set one emerald green throw pillow apart from its counterparts are known as design details. These features range from subtle to ostentatious. They make a significant impact on the aesthetic of the pillow.

How much you can expect to spend on an emerald green throw pillow

These pillows start around $20 when they’re made of materials like polyester and can cost upward of $70 when they’re composed of high-end materials like suede or velvet.

Emerald green throw pillow FAQ

How many throw pillows are suitable for one piece of furniture?

A. In general, you should limit a chair to a single emerald green throw pillow. When it comes to a love seat or a couch, two is acceptable. Try not to go overboard with the number of pillows you place on your love seat or couch. You don’t want it to look overcrowded.

What are some ways to make throw pillows last longer?

A. An emerald green throw pillow primarily serves as a decoration. The one exception to this rule would be lumbar pillows. That said, children or pets will inevitably gain access to your throw pillows at some point.

So, how can you improve the longevity of these pieces? You can remove them and store them out of sight daily, reserving them for special occasions. Alternatively, you can choose materials that are as durable as they are attractive.

What are the best emerald green throw pillows to buy?

Top emerald green throw pillow

Ebern Designs Mata Rectangular Lumbar Pillow ― Set of Two

What you need to know: This pair of pillows is the epitome of classic style, thanks to its traditional lumbar design and solid color.

What you’ll love: Offering lumbar support and understated style, these pillows will complement virtually any decor scheme. The welted border accentuates the classic design. In terms of comfort, the cover is a soft twill material. If you’re seeking durable throw pillows, you can rest assured the polyfill stuffing of this set holds up well.

What you should consider: A couple of buyers felt the pillows were uncomfortable, specifying that they felt hard to the touch.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top emerald green throw pillow for the money

Elero Round Velvet Throw Pillow

What you need to know: Amp up the glam factor of a living space or bedroom with this round pillow composed of velvet fabric.

What you’ll love: Few design details make throw pillows more glamorous than tufting and velvet material. This one is reminiscent of an elegant time period. A single button crowns the circular design in the center of the pillow, adding a polished finishing touch. The deep emerald hue looks nice with many other colors.

What you should consider: Quality control was the common complaint among a smattering of dissatisfied buyers, who said it was misshapen and the folds didn’t stand up well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beachcrest Home Mathis Outdoor Square Pillow Cover and Insert ― Set of Two

What you need to know: You can beautify your outdoor living spaces with this two-pack of square pillows, constructed with sturdy polyester.

What you’ll love: Made with materials that make them suitable for indoor or outdoor use, these pillows offer versatility. The fabric is UV-treated, rendering it fade-resistant. Since the covers are sewn shut, you don’t have to worry about struggling to take them off to wash the pillows. Simply toss them into the washing machine.

What you should consider: A handful of unhappy buyers reported the fabric of the cover was rough and felt like sandpaper.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

