Best ceiling fan duster

A good ceiling fan duster will help keep not just your ceiling fan clean, but also the air in your home, so it pays to invest in a good one.

Which ceiling fan dusters are best?

Ceiling fans are a beautiful and functional addition to any room. But they can be a hassle to clean, particularly in homes with high ceilings. Luckily, a wide array of ceiling fan dusters make the job easier, no ladders required. When you’re looking for a versatile, washable, extendible ceiling fan duster at a good price, the OXO Good Grips® Microfiber Extendible Duster is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a ceiling fan duster

Frequency of use

Some areas are more prone to dust than others. If you’re near a busy road or are in a high-smog city, you may need to clean your ceiling fan more often than people in other areas. So be sure to get a ceiling fan duster that can withstand a lot of wear and tear.

Some expanding mechanisms fail

It is tempting to buy the least expensive ceiling fan duster available, and for lower ceilings, that may be fine. But if you have tall ceilings that will require a lot of use of the expandability mechanism on the pole of your ceiling fan duster, be sure to get a reliable one that can withstand a lot of use. Features of particular concern are expandability/retractability mechanisms that you “unscrew” to expand and tighten to the right to secure. Over time, these wear out faster than those with latches that hold the pieces of the pole snugly in place. If you buy a more hardy duster to begin with, you won’t have to replace it as often.

What to look for in a quality ceiling fan duster

Expandability

Gone are the days of having to get up on a ladder to clean a ceiling fan. Be sure to know the height of your ceilings, then buy a ceiling fan duster that extends high enough to reach so you can stay safe on the ground. Some models will expand up to 20 or more feet, making them suitable for use in nearly all homes.

Ease of washing

Ceiling fans, particularly those used in kitchens, can develop a layer of gunk which then gets on your ceiling fan duster. Having a removable head you can easily put in the washing machine extends the life of your ceiling fan duster.

Cleaning both sides of the blade at once

Finding a ceiling fan duster that has a top and bottom, blade-hugging design can cut down on cleaning time, as well as send less dust flying as you clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceiling fan duster

A good, solid ceiling fan duster can be found for around $15-$30. A taller, retractable one will run on the higher end of that scale.

Ceiling fan duster FAQ

Why is dust on ceiling fans bad?

A. It may be tempting to take an “out of sight/out of mind” approach to ceiling fan dust, particularly the one above the blades, which isn’t visible from the floor. However, this isn’t a good idea for a couple of reasons. One, a dusty ceiling fan deposits dust all over your room when turned on, potentially exacerbating allergies for people in the room. Second, dust sitting on fan blades can be pushed into the motor during operation, possibly shortening the life of the fan if it builds up over time.

Why do ceiling fans get so dusty?

A. Have you ever noticed that the edges of ceiling fans get the dustiest? This provides a clue as to the reasons for the dust buildup. As blades rotate through the air, they displace electrons and build up a charge that makes dust stick to them at a greater rate than static items in the room. This is why having a ceiling fan duster is so critical.

Do ceiling fans make dust worse?

A. Contrary to what some say, ceiling fans don’t produce extra dust. They simply make existing dust more apparent by collecting it on their fan blades, particularly on the edges where friction is highest. But they can spread existing dust around, which is why it’s a good idea to clean fan blades regularly. Otherwise, you could have air in your home that is filled with dust.

What are the best ceiling fan dusters to buy?

Top ceiling fan duster

OXO Good Grips® Microfiber Extendible Duster

What you need to know: OXO home products are dependable and cleverly designed, and this extendible duster is no exception.

What you’ll love: Great design allows for ease of use, and the easily-removed head pops right in the washing machine for quick cleaning.

What you should consider: The red microfiber head can shed, leaving small red bits on the fan on the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top ceiling fan duster for the money

Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster — Long Fan Cleaner

What you need to know: This economy option is rudimentary but gets the job done.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and easy to put together, this ceiling fan duster cleans both sides of fan blades at the same time for shorter cleaning time.

What you should consider: It’s lightweight and may not hold up to heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EVERSPROUT 5-to-14 Foot Duster 3-Pack with Extension-Pole

What you need to know: If you’ve got extra-tall ceilings or live in a high-dust area, you may want to check out this sturdy three-pack of products that handle all your high-up dusting needs.

What you’ll love: The great top-and-bottom-of-the-blade design cuts down on cleaning time, and the easily removable head is easily cleaned in the washing machine. The sturdy extendible pole holds up to heavy use. This pack also offers a cobweb duster and a microfiber feather duster.

What you should consider: This set is on the pricier side compared to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.