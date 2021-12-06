Best cat litter mat

With a reliable cat litter mat, you can keep the litter where it belongs and keep your floors clean and comfortable.

Which cat litter mats are best?

As amazing as cats are, if you have an indoor cat, chances are you know the struggles of tracked litter well. This is especially true for multicat households and homes where most of the surfaces are hardwood floors rather than carpet. Lucky for all cat lovers, a reliable cat litter mat will capture cat litter and make it easier to maintain a clean home. Cat litter mats come in all different sizes and textures. But if you’re looking for a high-quality option that prevents litter from getting everywhere, check out the iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat.

What to know before you buy a cat litter mat

Purpose

The fundamental purpose of a cat litter mat is to grab the excess litter from your cat’s paws when they leave the litter box and keep it from tracking. In homes with wood, vinyl or tile floors, this is especially useful since tracked litter is both visible and easy to step on.

A side advantage to having a cat litter mat is that it can catch any litter that comes out of the box when your cat attempts to cover their waste. The mat can collect the litter and you can simply dump it out whenever you go to scoop out the box.

Some cat litter mats, especially those that are easy to wipe clean, are also useful for another reason. If you have a large cat or a small litter box, they may make a mistake and miss the litter box when using it. A strategically placed litter mat will catch the mess and keep it off your floors.

Placement

For the most benefit, make sure you place the cat litter mat in the right area. It should be in front of the box where your cat frequently steps. That way, it will catch the most amount of litter from your cat’s paws when they exit.

If your litter box is in an open area, consider purchasing several mats to place around the box. Or, get one extra-large mat and place the litter box directly on top of it. That way, no matter how your cat exits, the mat will do its job.

Care and cleaning

If you get a cat litter mat, you’ll need to shake it out and clean it regularly. If you don’t, the cat may inadvertently track more litter from the mat itself when exiting the litter box.

Shaking the excess litter back into a trash bin won’t get rid of all the litter trapped in the mat, but it will result in less tracking. Depending on the material and texture of the mat, you may be able to simply vacuum it.

When it comes to cleaning a cat litter mat, make sure to use warm water and liquid dish soap. The best soap should have a mild or no scent. That way, it won’t offend your cat’s sensitive nose when they go to use the box. Avoid citrus scents since some cats will steer clear of those altogether.

Another option is to use a mild enzymatic cleaner. This type of cleaner can break down the urine and other organic materials for a deeper clean. For those who want an extra clean litter mat, use an enzymatic cleaner after the initial soap and water solution.

If you use any type of cleaner, wipe the mat down afterward with plain water. Let it dry out completely before putting it back by the litter box.

What to look for in a quality cat litter mat

Size

Cat litter mats come in different sizes. So, some are more suitable for large litter boxes, while others are best for smaller ones.

If you plan to place the cat litter mat directly in front of the litter box, it should be at least as long as the side of the box it’s parallel to. If you plan to place the mat beneath the box, it should extend beyond the box by 5 or 6 inches on all sides. That way, your cat will have some space to walk on to remove any litter from their paws.

Some people choose to place cat litter mats in key locations, such as in a primary entryway or hallway. If you choose to do this, make sure it covers the main part of the floor so your cat will walk on it.

Shape

Most cat litter mats are rectangular, though it’s possible to find a circular or oval one. Some mats come in cute shapes, like a cat’s head or a fish. The shape is less important than the size, so feel free to choose whatever shape you like the most.

Texture

Most cat litter mats have two layers: a bottom and a top layer. The top layer usually has a unique, textured pattern that collects and holds litter. The bottom layer may be nonslip and help keep the mat in place.

Many mats have a unique honeycomb texture. When the cat walks on it, the litter falls through the mat and is caught in these holes. This, again, helps prevent tracking.

Some cat litter mats, such as mesh mats, are thinner. These mats may not hold litter as well as the honeycomb option, but they are easily vacuumed. They may also be softer.

A few cat litter mats are completely smooth. Some of these mats only have one layer or consist of a solid piece of material.

Cats can be picky about their surroundings, and this includes what they walk on. If you have a cat litter mat but they’re avoiding it, it may be the texture (or material).

Material

Cat litter mats consist of a variety of materials. Some materials are extra absorbent, making them ideal for cats that miss the litter box. Others, like PVC coil-based mats, are better at capturing litter.

Many cat litter mats are made of silicone or soft plastics. These materials are flexible, durable and waterproof or water-resistant. These mats may have rubber feet or a nonslip backing to prevent them from moving around on solid floors. Silicone mats are nontoxic, making them a better alternative to most plastic mats. Depending on the material and size of the mat, some cat litter mats are heavier than others.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat litter mat

Most cat litter mats cost between $25-$40.

Cat litter mat FAQ

What’s the best texture for a cat litter mat?

A. This depends on the type of litter you use. For large, crystal litter, choose a mat with larger holes in it. For small grains, go with a more finely texture mat instead.

How else can I prevent litter from tracking in my home?

A. If your cat is comfortable with it, consider using a fully covered litter box with a flap. This will help keep the litter from coming out of the box when your cat covers or exits it. Another option is to use low-tracking cat litter.

What are the best cat litter mats to buy?

Top cat litter mat

iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat

What you need to know: This extra-large cat litter mat is super light and great at holding and capturing large quantities of litter.

What you’ll love: The mat comes with a top layer of plastic film that easily repels urine. It also has a honeycomb texture that keeps litter from tracking beyond the mat even if the cat walks on it multiple times. It’s also easy to clean with soap and water.

What you should consider: The odor of cat urine may remain on the mat even after cleaning it. Using a puppy urination pad can help prevent this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top cat litter mat for the money

Petlinks Purr-FECT Paws Litter Mat

What you need to know: With a flexible, easy-to-clean design, this cat litter mat has large holes capable of keeping litter from tracking throughout the house.

What you’ll love: Reliable and sturdy, this mat covers a large area and is great for bigger litter boxes and cats. It’s also great for multicat households. Plus, it’s machine washable.

What you should consider: Since it comes rolled up, it takes a few days to fully flatten out. It also doesn’t handle urine or other waste well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Pawkin Cat Litter Mat

What you need to know: Available in two, large sizes, this mat is made from coiled PVC, so it’s durable and captures litter well.

What you’ll love: The coil texture is great at catching clay-based litter and smaller particles. The coils are also soft, so most cats don’t have a problem walking on it. Plus, it’s environmentally safe.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to thoroughly clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

