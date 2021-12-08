Best carpool karaoke mic

A carpool karaoke mic is intended to be used by passengers only. The driver should never take their hands off the wheel or their concentration off the road.

Which carpool karaoke mics are best?

Singing releases endorphins, which can trigger the body to experience a temporary sense of euphoria. Singing relieves stress and can make you feel better, which can be one of the many reasons people like to sing no matter where they are.

If you have a carpool karaoke mic, such as GOODaaa Karaoke Microphone, your passengers can belt out a tune like a pro. This fun device lets the aspiring vocalist sing along to a karaoke track, add reverb and even perform a duet with other vocalists.

What to know before you buy a carpool karaoke mic

What is carpool karaoke?

A decade ago, there was no “carpool karaoke.” Now, thanks to James Corden, the simple activity of singing in the car has been given a catchy name and become a global phenomenon. Now, people are empowered to sing even louder instead of feeling embarrassed when they get caught at a red light belting out their favorite tune. Some even encourage individuals in neighboring cars to join in the festivities.

How does a carpool karaoke mic work?

The most basic model has a speaker built into the microphone. The speaker connects to a phone or other music-streaming device via Bluetooth, broadcasting the music from the mic itself while the vocalist can sing along with the streaming music. Because of this all-in-one design, carpool karaoke mics are compact enough to be taken anywhere. Some higher-end carpool karaoke mics allow you to connect to your vehicle’s audio system broadcasting from the car’s radio.

What to look for in a carpool karaoke mic

Works with karaoke apps

A carpool karaoke mic is just a mic. For it to function as a karaoke machine, it needs to be compatible with your favorite karaoke app. Luckily, most are. However, some also have a vocal eliminator that reduces or eliminates the vocals from songs you stream on YouTube and other apps, while others can play tracks from an SD card.

Effects

The most important effect to have on a carpool karaoke mic is reverb. Reverb makes it sound like the singer is performing in a large auditorium. Beyond reverb, however, the effects that many carpool karaoke mics have, such as robot voice or chipmunk voice, are more for a novelty aspect and probably won’t be used that often.

Volume/balance

Your carpool karaoke mic needs to have a way to balance the song’s volume with the singer’s volume, so you get a good blend of music and vocals. While all models have some form of this feature, a few of the higher-end units also allow you to adjust the treble and bass levels of your sound as well.

Duet

If the carpool karaoke mic you get has a duet feature, that means you can connect two microphones to sing duets with another vocalist.

Recording capabilities

If you’d like to record your performance, you need to check the features on your carpool karaoke mic, as not all models can easily do this. This feature is usually not built into the mic itself but, instead, offers an output that allows you to connect the mic to a recording device.

Case included with purchase

Since your carpool karaoke mic will be going with you on road trips, you will want a case to help keep it safe. Not all models come with a case, so make sure the one you are considering does if this is important to you.

How much you can expect to spend on a carpool karaoke mic

While it is possible to get a carpool karaoke mic for less than $20 or more than $100, most carpool singers will find what they need in the $25-$50 price range.

Carpool karaoke mic FAQ

Will a carpool karaoke mic work when I’m not in my car?

A. Most carpool karaoke mics are all-in-one devices that can work anywhere. The mics do not need a vehicle to function. The car is just one of the many places where it can be used. Even the models that need to be broadcast through your vehicle’s radio typically have another way to broadcast the music, so they will still be functional in other environments.

Do carpool karaoke mics have a screen for lyrics?

A. Unfortunately, because of their compact size, the one thing lacking from a carpool karaoke mic is a screen for the lyrics. However, you do not need one. Since carpool karaoke mics connect to a streaming device, that device is where the lyrics will be, if needed.

What are the best carpool karaoke mics to buy?

Top carpool karaoke mic

GOODaaa Karaoke Microphone

What you need to know: This is a solid option that goes above and beyond with details that enhance the user experience to make the mic feel good in your hand.

What you’ll love: Besides all the required features such as duet mode, reverb and volume control, this model has a leather handle and features a durable metal body. The battery lasts up to 8 hours, and you can play from the karaoke speaker through Bluetooth, an SD card or an auxiliary cable.

What you should consider: The duet feature can be a little tricky to use at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top carpool karaoke mic for the money

BONAOK Karaoke Microphone

What you need to know: A fun, colorful and affordable karaoke mic that is best for kids.

What you’ll love: The mic comes in various colors and features flashing LED lights that mimic the beat and volume level of the music. It has a reverb effect and comes with a cable that lets you record your performances.

What you should consider: This model is slightly lower quality than other options, but it works well as a kids’ toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke The Mic 2.0

What you need to know: This mic is marketed as the official “Carpool Karaoke” mic.

What you’ll love: The Singing Machine mic features the ability to connect two mics for duets. It has six special effects that range from echo to chipmunk voice. The system is easy to set up, works with all karaoke apps and plays through an open station on your vehicle’s FM radio.

What you should consider: This option is priced higher than the models that don’t carry the official “Carpool Karaoke” branding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

