Best budget gifts for your grandpa

According to the Huffington Post, 72% of grandparents take care of their grandchildren on a regular basis, and 13% are primary caregivers.

Which budget gift for your grandpa is best?

For all they do for their families, grandpas deserve only the best in life. However, sometimes we simply don’t have the money to spend on a lavish gift. Thankfully, there are many items out there that will make your grandfather feel loved and appreciated. Whether they’re Mr. Fix-It or King of the Grill, you can find the perfect present for your grandfather without breaking the bank.

Best gifts from $5-15

World’s best grandpa cap

You know they are the best; now let the rest of the world know it too. This 100% cotton cap, embroidered with the phrase, “World’s Best Grandpa,” is the perfect gift for grandpas on the go. With an adjustable metal buckle strap, it always has the perfect fit. Choose from a rainbow of colors to match any grandpa’s style.

Sold by Amazon

#1 Grandpa personalized wood trophy

Award your grandfather with this trophy to let him know that they’re number one! You can engrave it with any title and any message line under the title. Then make it even more personal by adding up to three message lines at the bottom. Made of ¼” thick Alderwood, this trophy has a wood base for Grandpa to display for everyone to see.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Grandparent talk conversation games

Get to know your grandpa even better than before with this game that helps him tell your family history. The game features 100 thought-provoking and fun questions that allow grandkids to learn more about their grandparents. You can take this award-winning travel game anywhere, so you can use the cards in the car, the park, in a restaurant, at home or anywhere else you spend time with your grandfather. The game may be inexpensive, but the bond you will form with your grandpa is priceless.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s

Grandpa keychain

This stainless steel keychain reminds your grandpa how much you value their ability to make things better with the message, “If Grandpa can’t fix it, no one can.” With charms of a screwdriver, wrench and hammer surrounding the pendant with the message, this keychain comes in a pouch for safekeeping. You’ll hold the key to grandpa’s heart with this charming keychain.

Sold by Amazon

Springbok snack stack 500 piece jigsaw puzzle

Serve up a delicious sandwich for grandpa in jigsaw puzzle form. This finished 500-piece puzzle is 23.5 inches by 18 inches, with tight-fitting, unique piece shapes that never repeat. The pieces are 18% thicker than the average puzzle, making them sturdy and easy for your grandfather to work with. Grandpa never has to worry about missing a piece with its no worry warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Cozy scented warming coaster

Grandpas can keep their drink hot while filling the home with the scent of warm spices. All they have to do is heat their coaster in the microwave for 30 seconds and then place a drink on it. The beverage stays warm while its heat releases the scent of your choice of cinnamon and clove or coffee. The coaster is made in Guatemala with traditional, hand-woven Guatemalan fabric.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best gifts from $15-25

Grandpa t-shirt

“Grandpa. Like a Dad. Only Cooler.” With this saying, your grandfather will wear this shirt with pride. Made from 100% cotton, this shirt is soft and comfy. Whether you call your grandpa “granddad,” “papa,” “poppy” or “abuelo,” this shirt may be personalized at no extra cost. The print will not fade or crack. Choose from black, white or navy.

Sold by Etsy

Grandfather journal

This journal of a lifetime is a wonderful keepsake to learn more about your grandpa and record their memories. There are 60 prompts with topics that ask about everything from the family tree to their favorite things. He can even add photos or memorabilia to create a scrapbook to be cherished for generations to come.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

How to Babysit a Grandpa book

Grandpas and kids alike will love reading this book by Jean Reagan together. This 32-page, hardcover book is perfect for kids ages four years and up. A New York Times bestseller, this book is a whimsical how-to guide for grandchildren that teaches them how to “babysit” their grandpas with special snacks, outside walks and playtime fun.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond

Burgers for dinner seasoning kit

Give your grillmaster grandpa the gift of flavor with this collection of spices. With a half-teaspoon-sized portion packed into an airtight aluminum pod, they can create burgers tailored to anyone’s taste buds. Choose from Lebanese Kafta with a classic blend of warming spices, garlic & herb butter with a lemon-garlic flavor, Spicy Sichuan with a hot and savory taste with a hint of sweetness and au poivre, a burger lover’s take on the traditional French recipe. Your grandfather can create gourmet food at budget prices. With individual recipe cards to guide him, Grandpa will surely be the King of the Grill.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Millennials vs. boomers trivia game

In the never-ending debate about which generation is best, who will win: millennials or baby boomers? This deck of more than 200 trivia cards about each generation can help bridge that generation gap. This trivia game is perfect for grandpas with a sense of humor. Perfect for adult grandchildren to give to their grandfathers all in good fun, this game is recommended for ages 18+.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Owl eyeglass holder

This owl eyeglass holder is carved out of a single piece of Sheesham wood by Fair Trade artisans in India to create a handmade, handsome creature that can either serve as a decoration on their own or as a place to keep their eyeglasses. Each holder has a small hook in the back to hold glasses in place. Hoooo knows where Grandpa’s glasses are? This owl does! They’re a real hoot!

Sold by Uncommon Goods

