The best budget gift for your aunt is both thoughtful and can help you to reach your gift-giving goals.

Which budget gifts for your aunt are best?

Aunts can be a wonderful resource and provide a wealth of wisdom and affection to other family members. Find your aunt the ideal gift without straining or overstretching your given budget. Keep in mind that gifts with a personal touch or a thoughtful element are most likely ideal for closer relatives. If you aren’t sure about your budget, take a moment to reflect or look over these suggestions and price points for an added boost of purchase confidence.

What is a good budget gift for your aunt?

Selecting the ideal budget can be a complicated process. First, take into account your financial situation and decide how much you plan on spending. Keep in mind that affordable gifts can also convey the same amount of thoughtfulness and warmth as more expensive gadgets when properly planned. Think about the interests and hobbies of your aunt, and aim your search in that direction. Consider your relationship to your aunt and decide exactly what you would like to communicate with your gift. Some relationships vary from something similar to a second mother to a dynamic more similar to close friends.

Each bond is intimate and special, so avoid placing a monetary value on the relationship and instead focus on placing a numeric number to the equation that best reflects your financial comfort zone.

What gift should you get for your aunt?

When purchasing a gift, try to focus on personality and interests in order to find a more personalized item. Consider giving an item that literally emphasizes the role of an aunt or aims for a more sentimental touch. Keep in mind that thoughtful cards or notes are also a sensitive touch that can help elevate a gift with a personal connection. If you are stuck on what to get, then take a moment to write down activities you know your aunt enjoys and focus on adding value to her life by providing a useful gift. If you aren’t exactly sure of her personal interest, then consider an alternative, such as a tasty gift basket that provides multiple options all at the same time.

Best gifts for your aunt under $20

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper Set

This gift is for the sophisticated coffee lover. It makes one delicious 12-ounce cup of elevated coffee in a more environmentally friendly way than other single-use coffee products. This set includes a reusable filter and shatterproof plastic mug. It can be placed inside the dishwasher for an easier cleaning process.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Travelon Set of 2 Luggage Tags

For the travel-loving aunt, consider two luggage tags that come in a variety of colors, such as bright pink and purple, with designs like basketweave and flowers or two luggage tags with puzzles and swirls with colors such as yellow and orange. The identification card for the tags comes already provided.

Sold by Amazon

SONKIR Soil pH Meter

This triple-threat soil detector is ideal for aspiring green thumbs or the traditional pro looking for an added gardening edge. It detects light and soil PH and even reads the soil moisture level in order to provide a brief read of the immediate area. It performs best when placed between 2-4 inches into the soil and doesn’t require batteries.

Sold by Amazon

ARTIKA Sewing Kit

This thoughtful sewing kit comes in a helpful carrying case that zips in order to prevent any loose items from getting lost. The set includes about 100 items, including 20 sewing threads in a variety of different colors such as pink and green.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for your aunt under $25

STMT Social Stationery

This gift provides an entire kit to personalize heartfelt letters and cards. It includes items such as six wooden stamps and a glue pen. There are four cards included, but the tools in the set can easily work with other additional cards and envelopes.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for your aunt under $50

Picnic at Ascot Original Bamboo Cheese Board

This bamboo cheese board comes in a size that is 11 inches by 13 inches by 1 inch. The set also includes three tools, as well as a dish for additional food items such as olives or nuts. The bamboo is organically grown, and the entire board weighs a little less than 3 pounds.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

GIFTAGIRL Aunt Picture Frame Gifts for Aunt

This picture frame is ideal for the aunt who enjoys a personalized and sentimental touch. The picture frame includes a thoughtful saying about the importance of an aunt for a niece. The gift comes in a lovely pink box and includes wrapping paper in order to elevate the unboxing experience. Select a photo that’s 6 inches by 4 inches in order to best fit the allotted space. The total frame spans about 12 inches by 8 inches and can either be propped on a surface or proudly hung on a wall.

Sold by Amazon

GIFTAGIRL Best Aunt Ever Succulent Pots

This set is specifically made for aunts and includes three succulent pots that come with bamboo saucers for collecting the excess water. Each individual planter is about 2 inches tall by 3 inches wide. The gift comes in a cheery box, so it can easily be sent and shipped directly to your aunt!

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Assam Tea Press with Stainless Steel Filter

This tasteful 34-ounce tea press comes at an approachable price point and includes useful technology, such as a patented brewing system and heat-resistant glass. It can be placed in the dishwasher and weighs less than 15 ounces before being filled.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for your aunt under $100

Kindle

This gift can potentially save thousands of dollars on books and it can work as an alternative to physical paper copies. The Kindle contains about eight gigabytes of storage and is compatible with Bluetooth headphones. Keep in mind that battery life varies depending on usage but can generally last around four weeks after only charging for about four hours.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.