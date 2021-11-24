Best Brooks shoes for women

An overlooked part of a good running shoe fit is the heel. Your shoe should fit your heel snugly, but if you feel them digging into your Achilles, they likely fit you incorrectly.

Which brooks shoes for women are best?

Seattle-based Brooks Running is one of the most prominent running companies year after year and for good reason. With award-winning shoes and exciting colorways, Brooks trainers look good and perform even better than they look. Whether you want a shoe for road races or long training sessions, you can’t go wrong with a good pair of Brooks running shoes. If you want a shoe to last you for hundreds of miles, pick up a pair of the Brooks Ghost 14’s.

What to know before you buy Brooks shoes for women

Smooth and supportive

Brooks is known for making supportive, cushioned shoes. Even Brooks neutral trainers (meaning they don’t adjust your foot strike), are supportive because of their DNA LOFT cushioning technology. Should you need a more supportive shoe for joint pain or incorrect pronation, Brooks offers that as well.

High heel-to-toe drops

If you’re someone who prefers a lower heel-to-toe drop, Brooks may not be for you. Many of their shoes have a heel-to-toe drop (meaning the difference between the height of the heel and forefoot of the shoe) of greater than 10 millimeters. While some runners prefer this, runners that like a more “natural” feel in their shoes may feel unstable in certain Brooks models, especially more cushioned ones.

Bright colors

If you like being fashion-forward when you run, there’s arguably no better brand than Brooks. With fun patterns and bright colors, Brooks keeps their shoes fun to run in and look at. Make sure to pair them with a great pair of women’s athletic socks.

What to look for in quality Brooks shoes for women

Running goals

Whether you run five miles a week or 50, Brooks has a running shoe tailored for your goals. If you don’t do the majority of your running on the road, Brooks has a trail runner you may want to check out. If you’re racing-focused, whether on the road, the track, or in a cross-country setting, Brooks has racing shoes to fit your needs. Not a runner? No problem, Brooks also has a line of walking shoes with extra support and traction.

Terrain

Whether you want to bring your road running shoes onto the trail is up to you, however, you should base that decision on the terrain you expect to experience. You can easily bring your road shoes onto hard-packed dirt but may want to opt for trail-specific shoes for more technical or wet trails.

Various widths

Brooks as a brand is great about offering various widths. You can get your Brooks running shoes in a standard medium as well as wide widths, however certain Brooks shoes also offer narrow and extra wide widths.

How much you can expect to spend on Brooks shoes for women

Except for a few shoes designed for racing, Brooks running shoes cost between $100 and $160.

Brooks shoes for women FAQ

Are neutral Brooks running shoes better?

Your best bet is to use the least cushioned and supportive trainer you can get away with. Many runners will prefer a “neutral” trainer with a bit less cushion and support. However, if you tend to overpronate, supinate, or have a history of injury, you’ll probably want a more cushioned, supportive shoe.

How do I take care of my Brooks running shoes?

If you want to extend your shoes’ life, here are three tips:

Keep them out of direct sunlight when not in use. You want to store them in a cool, dry place. Always unlace them. The tendency to just kick them off and on is always there, but it’s best to unlace and lace for long-term care. Dry them with newspaper or something similar when wet. If they air dry, they can get smelly.

What are the best Brooks shoes for women to buy?

Top Brooks shoes for women

Brooks Ghost 14

What you need to know: Brooks flagship shoe is on its fourteenth version for good reason: it eats up miles with just the right amount of support.

What you’ll love: This trainer is a neutral shoe that allows you to run naturally without any unnecessary help or cushion. The cushioning technology adapts to all running gaits so you can get a custom fit after you log enough miles.

What you should consider: Some reviewers feel these shoes run a bit narrower than the previous version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Brooks shoes for women for the money

Brooks Launch 8

What you need to know: Getting a responsive, lightweight shoe at the $100 price point isn’t always easy, but Brooks has delivered just that.

What you’ll love: If you’re a runner who prefers minimal cushioning and high levels of responsiveness, these shoes are light enough for race day but easy to train in as well. The Launch 8 is great for speed work and interval training.

What you should consider: While the upper is lightweight and breathable, some users have durability concerns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21

What you need to know: A pair of shoes with even more iterations than the Ghost, the Adrenaline is a stalwart in the Brooks lineup.

What you’ll love: For runners who want a bit more cushion than the Ghost, the Adrenaline GTS is a supportive trainer built for longer distances and durability. The upper has been redesigned for better breathability and fit.

What you should consider: Extra cushioning means a softer landing and less ground feel. Runners looking for high-tempo runs may want something lighter and more responsive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

