Best black biker shorts

Black biker shorts are back in action and here to stay. No matter the season, you can’t go wrong with having a pair or two on standby.

Which black biker shorts are best?

As trends come and go, it’s become very apparent that biker shorts are back in a big way. They splashed onto the scene in the 1980s, quickly claiming their place as a fashion staple. No longer just an item worn by the serious biker, they’ve transformed into an athleisure must-have. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect black biker short, try the HeyNuts Biker Shorts.

What to know before you buy black biker shorts

When shopping for black biker shorts, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. Decide on how short or long you’d like them to be. They typically are available in different lengths, so you can choose how much skin you’d like to show. Many variations of the bike shorts have pockets, so you’ll want to consider that. You will also want to take note if the shorts are high-waisted or not.

Length

The four common lengths that bike shorts come in are 5 inches, 6 inches, 8 inches and 10 inches. This measurement is the inseam and determines the distance between the end of the leg opening and the crotch.

Although your height may play a role in which shorts you select, the chances are that it will be based more on personal preference. A longer length will work well if you’re looking for function over fashion, as the extra material can prevent chafing when cycling. If you’re choosing bike shorts to wear under a skirt, you’ll probably want to select a pair on the shorter side.

Pockets

A lot of athletic wear includes a small hidden pocket in the waistband, but this small space won’t hold very much. Typically it’s just big enough to hold a key or an ID. Many shoppers are looking for leggings or shorts that have side pockets, which can usually house a cell phone and other small essential items like a lip balm or a hair tie.

Having at least one side pocket can come in handy for holding a microphone pack for fitness instructors. Using the pocket to store something that would normally have to be clipped to the shorts can significantly benefit some.

Waist

The majority of workout wear is high-waisted these days. These waistbands are popular because they provide a flattering, smooth and compressive look that works well with most shirts. Although you can still find mid-rise options, it will likely be more challenging and the selection won’t be as wide.

What to look for in black biker shorts

Opacity

When selecting black biker shorts, you’ll want to make sure that they are not see-through. Wearing squat-proof shorts is not just imperative for the gym, but it’s equally as important for casual activities. Making sure that the fabric is not transparent will give you confidence whether you wear them to work out or to the mall for a day of shopping.

Moisture-wicking

Choose biker shorts that can go from the studio to the street without missing a beat. If you wear them to exercise and don’t wick away sweat very well, you’ll be miserable if you need to run errands after and don’t have a change of clothes. Even if you don’t plan to wear them for athletic activities, it’s always best to look for breathable material so that they can sustain a hot summer day.

Durable

Biker shorts that are meant for workouts should be high-quality and hold up well. Check the stitching and make sure that the seams are sewn well and reinforced. Double-stitching is your safest bet when looking for durability. Make sure that any loose threads will not cause the garment to unravel with a single pull. Check the laundering label and follow the instructions to keep them in good shape and not break down quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on black biker shorts

Depending on the brand and fabric composition, the cost of biker shorts can vary. On average, you can expect to spend between $11-23.

Black biker shorts FAQ

Can biker shorts replace my other athletic shorts?

A. For the most part, biker shorts are interchangeable with any other athletic shorts. Especially when purchased in black, they become an even more versatile item that can match most tops. They can be a bit more revealing than some other styles, so try them on first to ensure that you are comfortable with the look.

Will biker shorts stretch out?

A. Most biker shorts blend a few different textiles, and because of this, they should hold their shape pretty well. You’ll want to look for black biker shorts that are at least 20% spandex, which will provide an adequate amount of stretch. While you can find a cotton blend, choosing shorts mixed with nylon or polyester will help keep them looking good as new, even after several washes.

What are the best black biker shorts to buy?

Top black biker shorts

HeyNuts Biker Shorts

What you need to know: These nylon and spandex blended black biker shorts are available in three different lengths.

What you’ll love: They are super soft and have a nice amount of compression without feeling too tight around the tummy.

What you should consider: They only have a small inner pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black biker shorts for the money

Sunzel Biker Shorts

What you need to know: These high-waisted, pocketed shorts come in 5-inch and 8-inch lengths.

What you’ll love: They have a seamless waistband and four-way stretch, allowing them to move with you.

What you should consider: They run a bit tight on the thigh.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Colorfulkoala Biker Shorts

What you need to know: The fabric is brushed, giving a naked sensation.

What you’ll love: These super lightweight shorts can go in the washer and dryer.

What you should consider: You will want to turn them inside out before tossing them into the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.