Best Among Us bed sheets

Among Us bed sheets can brighten up the bedroom of a keen gamer.

Which Best Among Us bed sheet is best?

Among Us is a hit game among a range of age groups. Younger players especially might like to show their love for the game via the medium of Among Us bed sheets.

When choosing the ideal option, you need to consider both practicality and appearance. If you’re looking for a stylish Among Us bed sheet set and comforter, the Jay Franco Among Us Sounds Suspicious Bed Set should be at the top of your list.

What to know before you buy an Among Us bed sheet

Bedding types

Although the term “bed sheets” typically refers to fitted and flat sheets, it’s also often used interchangeably with “bedding” to refer to various types of bedclothes. Depending on your preferences, you might prefer a traditional sheet set — consisting of a fitted sheet and flat sheet — or a duvet cover. Both bedding types generally come with pillowcases or shams, while traditional sheet sets may come with a matching comforter. You can also buy Among Us blankets you can use to cover beds.

Size

Since Among Us bed sheets are predominantly used by kids, most are available in twin and full sizes only. However, you can find some larger queen and king sheets if you shop around. Some buyers prefer to size up on duvet covers and comforters to allow for a greater overhang.

Material

Bed sheets are available in a range of materials, but microfiber and cotton are the most common. Microfiber bed sheets should feel super soft right away, while cotton bed sheets can feel a little stiff or scratchy at first but soften over time. While cotton washes well and can improve with age, some microfiber options start to look tatty after a year or two of washes.

What to look for in a quality Among Us bed sheet

Design

You’ll find a range of Among Us bed sheet designs. All the options we’ve come across feature the alien main characters, but some incorporate other elements, such as spaceships, stars and text.

Background color

In addition to the design, buyers should pay attention to the background color. Ideally, choose a color that matches or complements other soft furnishings in the bedroom.

Washability

Bed sheets need regular washing, so you’ll thank yourself for choosing an option that’s easy to wash and dry. The majority are suitable for machine washing and tumble drying, but you may find some outliers, so check before buying.

How much you can expect to spend on Among Us bed sheets

Expect to pay anywhere between $15-$80 for Among Us bed sheets, depending on the contents of the set.

Among Us bed sheet FAQ

What is Among Us?

A. Among Us is an online video game for a range of platforms, including PCs and both Android and Apple smartphones. Players take part as aliens on a spacecraft where at least one among the crew is an impostor whose goal is to sabotage the ship and murder the crew. All players are randomly assigned a role as either a crew member or an impostor — crew members complete tasks while trying to avoid getting killed and work out who the impostor is, while impostors sneak around the ship murdering players, committing acts of saboutage and trying not to get caught.

Are Among Us bed sheets — and the game — suitable for kids?

A. The game has been rated appropriate for ages 10 and up, though it’s up to parents and caregivers to decide about suitability. According to the Entertainment Software Rating Board, the rating is due to “fantasy violence” and “mild blood” as well as the game’s chat functions (though users can only choose pre-selected responses, so it isn’t possible to divulge personal information). However, some parents may let their kids play Among Us at a slightly younger age, as it’s cartoonish and highly stylized — not at all graphic.

If your child is old enough to play, then it follows that Among Us bed sheets are suitable.

What’s the best Among Us bed sheet to buy?

Top Among Us bed sheet

Jay Franco Among Us Sounds Suspicious Bed Set

What you need to know: Containing a flat sheet, fitted sheet, comforter and pillow cases, this is an excellent choice for those who like a traditional bed sheet setup.

What you’ll love: The black comforter provides a nice contrast to the white sheets. All pieces of bedding have Among Us designs. You can choose between twin and full sizes.

What you should consider: The comforter isn’t particularly plush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Among Us bed sheet for the money

Nelton Among Us Plush Throw Blanket

What you need to know: While not technically a bed sheet, this Among Us fleece blanket can easily be thrown over the top of a comforter or duvet.

What you’ll love: This is a large blanket, measuring 60 inches wide and 80 inches long, so it fits a queen bed or a full or twin bed with an overhang. The design is vivid and of high quality. The blanket is made of a super-soft microfiber fleece material.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat thin, but it’s more for decoration than warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dpliss Among Us Game Bedding Set

What you need to know: This is a duvet cover and pillowcase set for people who prefer duvets to sheets and blankets.

What you’ll love: The duvet cover is available in twin, full, queen and king sizes, each of which comes with two pillowcases. You can choose from four Among Us designs. The brushed microfiber material feels soft.

What you should consider: The duvet cover feels slightly flimsy and may not stand the test of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

