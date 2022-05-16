Which AirPods Pro case cover is best?

Music is a great way to reduce distractions at home or block out ambient sounds on public transit. Then, when you no longer need them, you can easily pop your Apple AirPods Pro into their case to charge.

But just as you keep the small earbuds safe in the case, you also need to protect the case from scratches and drops. The best way to do that is to get an AirPods Pro case cover. There are several things that you must keep in mind, but for outdoor activities, you can’t go wrong with the Spigen Tough Armor AirPods Pro Case Cover With Keychain.

What to know before you buy an AirPods Pro case cover

Silicone vs. plastic vs. leather

The regular AirPods case is made from hard plastic, making it vulnerable to dirt and scratches. A cover that goes over the case protects it from damage. Consider which material is best suited for you and how often you use the case.

Silicone covers are the most popular, as they come in different colors and offer good grip and drop protection.

are the most popular, as they come in different colors and offer good grip and drop protection. Plastic covers are protective, but more prone to scratches than silicone.

are protective, but more prone to scratches than silicone. Leather covers look stylish but may not offer as much protection as silicone or plastic.

Perfect fit required

A cover is of no use if the case doesn’t fit properly. It must be snug enough for the AirPods not to not fall out, so you need the correct cover for your version. For example, the previous AirPods case is smaller than the Pro — and the cover won’t fit.

Level of protection

The construction materials play a significant role in protecting your AirPods Pro, but there are special covers that take protection to a new level. Silicone and plastic are perfect for everyday use, and you shouldn’t require more than that. But if you enjoy the outdoors or use your AirPods in between extreme sports, you might want a case that gives higher drop protection, is waterproof and is made from a durable material.

What to look for in a quality AirPods Pro case cover

Supports wireless charging

While it is rare to find case covers incompatible with wireless chargers, it is nonetheless an aspect you must consider. Thinner materials such as plastic or silicone shouldn’t pose a problem for wirelessly charging the case, but a rugged, much thicker case can block the signals. Also, a good-quality case cover won’t obstruct the tiny indication light when charging.

Easy access

You don’t want to struggle when opening the case. So, a good-quality cover won’t hamper the lid or closing mechanism. However, covers with robust protection for the outdoors can employ an additional clip on the outside to prevent accidental opening. Speaking of the outdoors, you’ll often get a keychain or carabiner with your cover to attach it to your backpack.

Durable and long-lasting

While a cover’s materials should go with your preferred look and feel, they also need to be durable. You’ll be very disappointed if the accessory to protect your case is what ends up breaking. But this also depends on its design and how roughly you handle it. For example, some silicone covers that don’t have a cutout for the lid can start to crack after a few months. Leather and hard plastic covers last the longest, around a few years.

How much you can expect to spend on an AirPods Pro case cover

The average price of a cover for your AirPods Pro case depends on its materials and level of protection. An affordable cover costs $5-$10, while something more robust retails for $15-$20.

AirPods Pro case cover FAQ

How do you clean the AirPods Pro case?

A. You can clean the outside and inside with a soft cloth. If needed, you can dampen the cloth slightly and gently rub the outside to remove marks or dirt. Remember that you mustn’t get liquid on the charging ports.

How does the cover protect the case?

A. It depends on how the cover is made, but thicker covers have air cushions in the corners to absorb the initial shock when dropped. Silicone offers the same type of protection, but can’t take the same environmental beating.

What’s the best AirPods Pro case cover to buy?

Top AirPods Pro case cover

Spigen Tough Armor AirPods Pro Case Cover With Keychain

What you need to know: If you take your AirPods with you when hiking, this cover will ensure that they don’t get damaged.

What you’ll love: Made from hard plastic and relatively thick, this case cover will protect your AirPods housing from drops, bumps, dust and dirt. The detailed cutout on the back doesn’t hamper opening, has a charging indicator light and comes with a metal carabiner.

What you should consider: The cover includes a few adhesive strips to secure the case, but Spigen says these are optional.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top AirPods Pro case cover for the money

BRG Silicone Skin AirPods Pro Case Cover

What you need to know: This silicone cover is incredibly thin, deserving the product name “Skin”.

What you’ll love: Available in 38 solid colors and patterns, this cover is perfect for protecting your case from scratches and fingerprints. The front LED light remains visible when charging wirelessly, and the bottom charging port has a plug to keep out dust.

What you should consider: Some users said the lid part of the cover could easily slip off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elago Classic Handheld Game Console AirPods Pro Case

What you need to know: Any fan of the classic Nintendo Gameboy will love this case cover, as it draws design inspiration from the handheld gaming console.

What you’ll love: The case is compatible with wireless charging pads, and the indicator light illuminates when used. It is made from impact-resistant silicone, providing a good grip and bump protection.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the case must be pushed down further into the case to fit perfectly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

