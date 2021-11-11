Best adjustable kettlebell

Adjustable kettlebells are a wonderful addition to your home gym. They enable you to do a diverse range of different bodyweight exercises and boost your strength and flexibility.

Which adjustable kettlebells are best?

Kettlebells are heavy cast iron balls with handles attached that range from about 5-50 pounds. The Stamina Adjustable Kettle Versa-Bell is the top choice for an adjustable kettlebell.

What to know before you buy an adjustable kettlebell

Benefits

Adjustable kettlebells have a number of different benefits. They are simple to store, portable and highly effective. With adjustable kettlebells, you can perform a diverse range of workouts wherever you are, including curls and swings. Since you aren’t limited to one single weight, you can switch which muscle group you are targeting.

Handle fit

When selecting an adjustable kettlebell, consider how the kettlebell fits in your hand while you are using it. The kettlebell handle shouldn’t feel overly gritty or slippery.

Some kettlebells are meant to be used with just one hand. Make sure your hand fits securely around the handle and that there isn’t much extra room on either side of it to allow the kettlebell to slide from side to side.

Weight ranges

Investing in an adjustable kettlebell allows you to grow and boost the intensity of your workout over time. It’s best for kettlebell beginners to start with lighter weights, about 5-10 pounds. Advanced trainers and athletes can use kettlebells that go up to 40-50 pounds.

What to look for in a quality adjustable kettlebell

Material

Many kettlebells are made of metal, like cast iron. The popular materials for kettlebell coatings are plastic and vinyl, which help reduce scuffs on the floor. Some adjustable kettlebells are covered with canvas to improve your grip.

Color

Simple cast iron adjustable kettlebells usually come in black or other neutral colors, while adjustable kettlebells that have a layer of nylon or plastic typically come in brighter colors, like yellow, orange and lime green.

Hidden plates

Some adjustable kettlebells include extra weighted plates hidden within the kettlebell itself instead of at the bottom of the stack.

How much you can expect to spend on an adjustable kettlebell

The most basic adjustable kettlebells cost less than $40, while mid-range adjustable kettlebells typically go for $40-$60. High-end adjustable kettlebells go for more than $60. Pricing depends on durability, quality and features.

Adjustable kettlebell FAQ

What is the best kettlebell weight for beginners?

A. Everyone has their own measurements, specifications and needs, so you should test out different kettlebell weights to figure out what works best for you. Aim for heavier kettlebell weights if you are doing explosive training that uses momentum to lift and swing the kettlebell. You will need strength for more controlled exercises.

What is the difference between dumbbells and adjustable kettlebells?

A. The center of gravity is the primary difference between dumbbells and adjustable kettlebells. Dumbbells are evenly balanced, which allows for controlled exercises. They can be used with other pieces of workout equipment, like weight benches. Adjustable kettlebells don’t have a center of gravity, and are for explosive training exercises that use your stabilizing muscles more.

When should you progress your kettlebell routine and add more weight?

A. It’s important to gradually add weight over time to keep your kettlebell workouts effective. If you don’t gradually increase the intensity of your workout, you are likely to plateau. However, if you increase the intensity too quickly, you boost the risk of injury.

The first part of the progression involves increasing the reps and the sets. Reps are the number of times you perform a particular movement, and sets are the number of rep cycles. After you increase the reps and the sets, you can begin to add more weight to your kettlebell routine.

What are the best adjustable kettlebells to buy?

Top adjustable kettlebell

Stamina Adjustable Kettle Versa-Bell

What you need to know: This versatile adjustable kettlebell with a comfortable grip from Stamina is a customer favorite.

What you’ll love: This kettlebell features a cast-iron handle for two-handed movements and a black mat for extra floor protection. The kettlebell also comes with a big base to accommodate other workouts.

What you should consider: This adjustable kettlebell can be a pricey investment, and the handle might be a little too thick for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top adjustable kettlebell for the money

Hyperwear Selectable Kettlebell Handle with Soft Weight Plates

What you need to know: This adjustable kettlebell from Hyperwear comes with sand-filled neoprene weights to personalize your workouts.

What you’ll love: This adjustable kettlebell offers a sturdy fiberglass handle and soft weights that won’t damage your floor if you accidentally drop them. You can also use up to three sand-filled weights at the same time.

What you should consider: The handle of this adjustable kettlebell might be too large for some workout moves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lifesport Premium Kettlebell

What you need to know: This feature-packed adjustable kettlebell from Lifesport has a locking mechanism that is simple to use .

What you’ll love: This solid and sturdy adjustable kettlebell can handle a diverse range of weights. The adjustable kettlebell is perfect for both beginners and advanced users.

What you should consider: The kettlebell is cast as a single piece of iron and the handles are color-coded by weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

