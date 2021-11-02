11 best gifts for older men

One great gift idea for older men is giving them a unique experience — think craft or cooking lessons, winery or brewery tours for the drinkers or a fun food box subscription.

Which 11 gifts for older men are best?

Gift-giving season is a challenge for everyone every year, no matter who the recipient is — close family, friends and acquaintances alike. As your friends and family grow older, their likes and needs change, making it tough to nail down the perfect gift. But for many older men, there are a wide array of practical products that offer usefulness and joy in the same package. From presents that make everyday life a little easier to fun diversions from daily stresses, there are plenty of gifts for older men to enjoy this and every holiday season.

Best gifts for older men

Adaison HD 12×42 Binoculars

Bird-watching is a popular hobby for people of all ages, so if the older man in your life is looking for new ways to pass free time, this is a great place to start. This pair of binoculars features adjustable eye cups for changing the eye relief for glasses-wearers, as well as a smartphone adapter for those who want to take bright, clear photos. Throw in an attractive bird feeder to help lure the avian subjects to your older man’s yard and let the relaxation begin.

Available at: Amazon

Maxfli 9’ x 12” Putting System

There comes a time for every older man when they consider taking up golf as a hobby. It’s fairly low impact, yet it is still an easy way to get some mild exercise. But to keep it fun, you’ve got to practice until you’re beating the rest of your foursome. This putting system is an easy way to step up and perfect one’s short game, as well as being a great cold weather substitute for practicing on the course.

Available at: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Royal Trunk & Co. Whiskey Decanter Set

Does the older man in your life enjoy sipping fine spirits? Chances are they will also love keeping a high-quality liquor in this beautiful lead-free decanter. It comes complete with four lead-free rocks glasses — with two options, plain imperial and square-engraved — which are great for entertaining a few friends. Decanting spirits like scotch, whiskey or cognac doesn’t add the flavor benefits that it does for wine, but the visual aesthetic is worth the modest price. Just make sure they keep their decanter away from excessive sunlight, which may negatively affect their spirit.

Available at: Amazon

Timex Easy Reader 38mm Leather Strap Watch

One of the all-time trusted watch brands, Timex cares about consumers of all ages, so if the older man in your life’s vision is getting blurry, this Easy Reader is the watch for them. The larger typeface blends higher visibility with class to keep this watch from looking tacky. It comes with a stylish leather strap, but like most Timex watches, the strap is interchangeable, making it easily adaptable to anyone’s style. It also features the company’s signature Indiglo backlight for dark environments.

Available at: Amazon and Kohl’s

Dan the Sausageman’s Klondike Gift Box

While not all older men are carnivores, those who are typically love cured and encased meats. Enter Dan the Sausageman, a family-owned brand that was actually started by a man named Dan, and this gold rush of a meat-themed gift box. Featuring savory snacks like Dan’s Original Summer Sausage, Roasted Garlic and Red Pepper Sausage, as well as sweet additions like honey-roasted peanuts and Dilettante chocolate truffles, the only thing missing is a complimentary cheese (or three).

Available at: Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Long Sleeve Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket

Ask any northern or midwestern American and they’ll probably tell you there’s nothing quite as cozy as a shearling-lined flannel. This Wrangler flannel doubles as a shirt or jacket, making it ideal for fall bonfires or winter layering. It features two buttoned breast pockets for utility and convenience, as well as a relaxed fit that provides comfort for multiple body types. It’s also available in more than a dozen colors and styles, so it’s easy to find the right fit for any older man.

Available at: Amazon

GlossyEnd EZ-Grip 360-Degree Nail Clippers

If you’re looking for a practical stocking stuffer, this ergonomic and easy-to-use nail clipper is perfect for anyone with joint issues. Made from stainless steel, this durable nail tool rotates to attend to every awkward angle, and the blade is sharp enough to cut even the most brittle of nails. It may not be the prettiest or most exciting of gifts, but your older man will mentally thank you with every use.

Available at: Amazon

UltraIdeas Men’s Memory Foam Slippers

Who doesn’t love a warm and cozy pair of slippers? The older man on your list will certainly enjoy these soft fleece-lined suede house shoes with an anti-skid rubber outsole. Featuring a high-density memory foam insole, woolen twill upper and a suede collar, these slippers are sure to become a comfy staple of their indoor winter wardrobe. Considering the price, this level of comfort is a bargain.

Available at Amazon

Mineral Me California Shower Steamer Bombs

Many men avoid things like self-care and relaxation for fear of appearing less “manly.” However, as soon as they experience the spa-like effects of a nice shower bomb, all those concerns melt away. This set made with five different essential oils — eucalyptus, bergamot, lavender, orange ginger and Moroccan rose — helps relieve sinus pressure, congestion, stress and mild pain. It’s a great gift for the older man who doesn’t have the time or patience to run a bath.

Available at: Amazon

Zhuoyue Bamboo Shower Stool & Bench

While your older man enjoys their shower steamers, this shower bench offers an easy way to sit and relax in the spa environment. It has an attractive design that features a useful shelf that is great for keeping shower accessories close at hand, as well as a curved seat and two handles for easy mobility. It supports up to 300 pounds, and its legs feature rubber pads for extra security and stability.

Available at: Amazon

Vibelite Telescoping Magnetic Flashlight and Pick-up Tool

When it comes to practicality, this dynamic and adaptable tool is a winner. The flashlight features three LED bulbs for adjustable brightness and a flexible neck that makes illuminating hard-to-reach places easier. It extends up to 22 inches, which is especially useful for taking advantage of the magnetic pick-up feature. It’s also durable, weatherproof, shockproof and comes with a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty.

Available at: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.