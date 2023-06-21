Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Pride: Stories of Chicago’s Very Own” on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30pm CT, reported by WGN’s Sean Lewis.

In this all-new special, WGN covers several stories, including a deeper look at how Chicago’s Black transgender community is responding to nationwide efforts to cut off access to gender-affirming care and drag shows. In addition, WGN introduces us to LGBTQIA+ veterans, a photographer who documented a critical decade of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and a marching band that brings the sounds of pride alive.

The special on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30pm CT will be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and on the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will air late Sunday, June 25 at 12:30am CT on WGN-TV.

