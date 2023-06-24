CHICAGO — If you give her a moment, the smile on Dr. Pamela Lightsey’s face will bring you in, as she tells you the story of her life. Her style is that of a preacher, for good reason. She is one.

Lightsey, the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Meadville Lombard Theological School in downtown Chicago, is writing her third book, drawing on her intersectionality of being a black woman, a Christian minister, a mother, a queer lesbian who lived in the closet for years and a U.S. Army Veteran.

She grew up in South Florida in a low-income family. Despite financial hardships and being one of the first generations to face the blow back of school desegregation, she felt supported by family and teachers who saw her potential.

“I had several Black teachers who thought I was smart and who invested in me and always encouraged me to go to school,” Lightsey said. “I didn’t go directly into college. I went directly into the military.”

Her time in the U.S. Army, serving in the Signal Corps, she says, gave her structure and the ability to organize.

“[The military] gave me the opportunity to learn dense writing,” she said. “Because eventually when I left the military and I worked in civil service, I would write exceptions to policy and so I learned very dense writing which helped me because I was working on my doctorate and continues to help me as a scholar.”

Her books, one of which is “Our Lives Matter: A Womanist Queer Theology”, are used in college curriculum.

As a veteran, she says she was elated when the Clinton-era “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy was lifted, allowing LGBTQ military members to serve as their authentic selves.

“I knew people who were in the military and closeted and it signaled for me that they could live a kind of freedom and when something is new, you don’t get all the freedom because it takes time,” Lightsey said.

When asked about pushback on LGBTQ rights around the country and on military members within the past few years, Lightsey believes “this garbage about–you know– men ‘being afraid to sleep on a ship with a gay man, that’s garbage because … when you’re in training or in foxholes, when you’re working side-by-side no one’s asking what you’re doing with your genitals at night or during the day. They want to make sure you’re proficient at your job.”

Lightsey speaks out on LGBTQ rights in the military and in ministry. She lead a protest at her Methodist denomination general conference pushing for inclusivity.

Most recently, you can find Lightsey preaching at Urban Village Church in Hyde Park/Woodlawn.