CHICAGO — The Annoyance Theatre in Lake View is one of the city’s edgy and experimental improv comedy clubs. And it’s also home to some of the city’s best queer theatre productions. One of the most beloved is “Steamworks: The Musical,” a show that has been revived with new songs and characters to be more inclusive.

“Steamworks: The Musical” is a send-up of “Alice in Wonderland,” set in a fictionalized version of legendary Boystown bathhouse, Steamworks. A newly-out-of-the closet young man has just arrived in Chicago from small town Nebraska, wondering how he’ll fit in in the big city.

“So we have Al as our ‘Alice,’ Steven Stefan as our ‘white rabbit,’ that Al follows into the hole of Steamworks,” said Mary Catherine Curran, the show’s director. “The idea that you never know what’s going to happen when you go into Steamworks.”

It’s a humorous journey through the rooms of the bathhouse, in which Al encounters a number of characters, wearing only their bath towels, who each teach him humorous lessons about love and life.

“It follows him on a journey where he finds himself a little bit in too deep, quite literally and figuratively at times,” actor Ryan Brown said.

The musical was first staged at the Annoyance Theatre in 2012, according to Curran. It has been revived a few times over the years to sell out audiences. But this year, Curran – a veteran of Chicago’s improv comedy scene, who recently performed as a member of The Second City’s main stage cast – has added new wrinkles that update the story to reflect changing attitudes toward gender identity and inclusivity.

“We use humor to talk about very important and very difficult things, which I think is the best way to handle any sort of difficult or emotional topic,” Curran said.

This year the cast includes two non-binary performers.

“I think that we’ve given a lot of credence to gender non-binary people with inclusivity in both the casting and the storytelling, so I think we’ve made it a lot more inclusive in that way,” Brown said.

Brown also sought to take on a stigma with a song he wrote about the challenges people living with HIV face in gay ‘hook-up’ culture. One lyric: “Living positively has never been easy, especially when you want to get a little sleazy.” But it’s meant to reflect the studies that show that when HIV is undetectable, it’s untransmittable, according the National Institutes of Health.

“I thought it was important to give voice to people living with HIV in this show,” Brown said. “I wanted to speak from the heart as someone who is living with HIV. I think a lot of times people want to talk about the stigma, the kind of devastating things about it. There’s a lot of humorous things that I encounter.”

In the end, the show has an uplifting message about self-esteem and acceptance.

“We are offering that silly queer fun energy that annoyance has really become a home for,” Curran said.

“Steamworks: The Musical” shows every Friday night through mid-August.

The Annoyance Theatre will be hosting a pride party on Saturday night featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 winner Willow Pill.