CHICAGO — From bans on gender-affirming care to drag shows, there are fears across the country that LGBTQ+ rights are being erased.

“We see our country rolling backward because there are a group of individuals who want to hold power, they want to hoard power, and they want to play judge and jury over our bodies and our existences,” said Channyn Lynne Parker, CEO of Brave Space Alliance.

The Black-led and Trans-led nonprofit works to provide life-sustaining resources with dignity.

“They’re coming to utilize community, to be around folks who are able to affirm them, who are able to see them for who they are because in communities right next door to Illinois, it’s dangerous,” said Jae Rice, deputy CEO.

They see PRIDE month not only as a time to celebrate but a time to honor their transcestors and reflect on the work ahead.

WGN’s Gaynor Hall and photojournalist Bradley Piper report in this Cover Story.