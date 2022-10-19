CHICAGO, October 19, 2022 – In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” on Saturday, October 22 at 6:30p CT. The half-hour special will also be livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. WGN’s Dina Bair and Dean Richards return as hosts.

Features on the special will include:

Doctors and healthcare professionals on the latest advancements in breast cancer diagnoses and treatment.

Men’s breast cancer awareness.

A look back at the courageous life of Olivia Newton-John, who recently lost her battle with breast cancer.

“Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” will be rebroadcast and livestreamed again on Sunday, October 23 at 4:30p CT. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, including early detection, education, and support services.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Grit, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com