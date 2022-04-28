CHICAGO — Rep. Mike Quigley has announced he is a not running for mayor of Chicago.

Quigley had been doing some polling to see if he could defeat Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

On Thursday, he says that polling showed he could win against Lightfoot but he says he would not be able to commit to a campaign because he cannot step away from his duties in congress during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) and businessman Willie Wilson are both in the running for mayor.

Lightfoot has not yet officially announced her bid for a second term.