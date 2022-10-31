Democratic incumbent Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey took to the suburbs Monday as the final full week of campaigning for both candidates began.

In Arlington Heights and Des Plaines, Pritzker — the self-funded billionaire — began the week by stumping for other Democrats down the ballot.

Trailing in polls, Bailey set his sights on independent voters, enlisting the help of former Democrat-turned-independent congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard at a rally to be held tonight at 7 p.m. in Glen Ellyn.

Pritzker used the opportunity to slam Gabbard’s rhetoric.

“She’s a pro-Russian conspiracy theorist,” Pritzker said. “She’s somebody who since used to be a genuine Democrat, clearly has bought into some of the Facebook fakery and online lies we’re seeing.”

Bailey’s running mate Stephanie Trussell and Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy are also scheduled to appear at Bailey’s rally in Glen Ellyn. WGN will have further highlights from the rally later tonight at 9 p.m.