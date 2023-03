CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker’s name is being tossed around as a potential presidential candidate, but he insists he won’t challenge Joe Biden.

A New York Times article published Friday called Pritzker the Democratic Party’s SOS candidate, or the ‘in case of emergency, break glass’ candidate, citing he is one of very few prominent politicians who could stand up a run for the White House in a moment’s notice.

WGN’s Judy Wang reports on why Pritzker is once again gaining presidential buzz.