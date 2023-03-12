CHICAGO — A pair of rallies involving mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas took place across Chicago Sunday.

Community members from various organizations, including the Chicago Home Coalition, held an event Sunday afternoon in Logan Square to talk about community-led solutions to address housing and people facing homelessness in the city.

“We are going to bring Chicago home and make sure that there’s affordable housing, public housing, a pathway to home ownership, and we’re gonna do it together,” Johnson said at the event.

Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa (35th), who was also in attendance Sunday in Logan Square, echoed Johnson’s sentiments and called attention to helping the City’s homeless population.

“It’s a place we call home,” Ramirez Rosa said. “For 65,611 Chicagoans, they do not have that sacred place. They do not have that hope.”

On the South Side, a rally took place Sunday evening at the Midwest Coalition for Stop the Violence in Englewood, the center of discussion being how organizers believe Vallas won’t fall into the election being an issue of race.

“It’s only going to happen if we get Paul [Vallas] in office and we ain’t falling deep into the race trap,” said minister Caliph Maub’El. “That’s a man that I’m going to vote for and that’s a man that I’m going to support because he liberates the voice of the voiceless.”

At a mayoral forum earlier this week, Vallas and Johnson disputed each other over the subject of race, with Johnson throwing accusations at Vallas, who has continually emphasized public safety in his plans for helping neighborhoods impacted by poverty and violence.

“Public safety will be guaranteed in every community,” Vallas said Sunday. “Public safety is a human right.”

The mayoral runoff election is set to take place April 4.