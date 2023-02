Reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss the latest in local and national political news.

Among the topics, Lisnek discusses President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ controversial-to-some visit in Elmhurst, the Chicago mayoral election and the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Political Report airs Sundays at 9 a.m. on WGN-TV.