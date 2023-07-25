COOK COUNTY, Ill. — With Kim Foxx not seeking another term as Cook County State’s Attorney, the Democratic primary to replace her is beginning to take shape, with the latest person entering the race being a former appellate court justice.

Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former assistant state’s attorney, is running on a platform focused on safety and justice, while also proposing an increase to staffing in Cook County’s felony prosecution unit.

“I think every community throughout the entire county is concerned about safety and justice,” O’Neill Burke said. “And I don’t think it’s a choice between one or the other. I think we can do both, and I think we can do both with the right leadership.”

Another addendum on O’Neill Burke’s list, should she be elected, is an overhaul on prosecutor training.

“I want to use an education, ethics and training unit that’s staffed by retired judges,” O’Neill Burke said. “I want training for each and every level of the State’s Attorney office.”

Perhaps Illinois’ most discussed legislation since its introduction, O’Neill Burke said she will commit to enforcing the SAFE-T Act, but has dodged saying whether she agrees with ending cash bail.

“It doesn’t matter what my personal opinion is,” O’Neill Burke said. “I took an oath as a judge, and I would take an oath as a State’s Attorney to follow the law.”

O’Neill Burke joins Clayton Harris III in the race to win the Democratic primary. Harris, a public policy professor at the University of Chicago, is backed by Democratic Party leader and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Per Illinois state law, candidates can begin circulating ballot petitions in September and there is speculation others will join the primary field before then.

Another potential candidate for Cook County State’s Attorney is county commissioner Richard Boykin.

“We want to bring about sweeping change in the office,” Boykin said. “I look forward to continuing our dialogue with the citizens of Cook County, and most importantly, with my mother. My mother is going to help make the decision.”

In Republican circles, former Illinois House GOP leader Jim Durkin could throw his hat into the ring.

Other names to keep an eye on include former Chicago Inspector General Joe Ferguson, former alderman Bob Fioretti, former assistant state’s attorney Dan Kirk, and Kim Foxx’s first assistant, Risa Lainer.