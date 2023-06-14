CHICAGO — After serving as a top advisor in the Barack Obama administration, Valerie Jarrett is now the chief executive of the Obama Foundation.

In her new role with the Obama Foundation, Jarrett recently sat down with Chicago’s new mayor, Brandon Johnson.

“I think Mayor Johnson is a mayor that cares deeply about Chicago. His roots are vested deeply in education making sure that every Chicagoan has the best education possible,” Jarrett said. “He’s building an inclusive team. He made a point of mentioning to me knowing that I was a part of the Washington/Sawyer/Daley administration that he’s recruited people from mayors all of his predecessors all working together under a big tent.”

Johnson campaigned as an uber-progressive promising to raise $800 million in revenue to pay for investments in social services. Conservative business leaders around Chicago balked at his plan at the time, and rallied around his opponent, Paul Vallas.

But now that Johnson is in office, influential figures around the city are eagerly awaiting the new mayor’s first budget.

“Do you think wealthy Chicagoans and the civic community are prepared to step up and pay higher taxes?” asked WGN’s Tahman Bradley in an interview with Jarrett.

“I think what people want to have is confidence that the government is working for them,” Jarrett replied. “My perspective is that the business community appreciates how important it is to have a city that works, that functions well, that educates our children, that has safe streets, that creates opportunity.”

To combat violence, Johnson wants a massive youth employment program, to which Jarrett said the Obama Foundation is all in on that plan. They have a Futures Series at Hyde Park High School working with students and summer job opportunities.

“What we hope is that we are providing a roadmap for the business community and civic leaders in Chicago to appreciate that we all have a responsibility to ensure that our young people have that path to opportunity,” Jarrett said.

As for the Obama Center, Jarrett said construction is well underway, with the goal of welcoming visitors in 2025.

“You’ll see pieces of it coming to life before then,” Jarrett said. “Already we have athletic fields that we’ve build for the community, those are up and running. We’re building a Chicago Public Library; it will open before then.”