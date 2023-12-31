CHICAGO — As 2023 draws to a close, the Midwest is shaping up to be at the center of the 2024 election season.

First, Colorado kicked Donald Trump off the ballot, then Maine disqualified the former president for engaging in insurrection. Michigan’s high court ruled that he could stay on the ballot, but Trump’s legal woes, his ballot eligibility, and 91 criminal counts are sure to dominate headlines in 2024.

Despite his troubles, polls showed that Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. The contest kicks off on Jan. 15 in Iowa.

President Joe Biden is all but certain to secure his party’s nomination. Biden wanted South Carolina to vote first for Democrats on Feb. 3, but New Hampshire defied him, setting a Jan 23 primary.

Both parties officially nominate their candidates this summer in the Midwest.

First, Republicans gather for their convention from July 15 through 18 in Milwaukee. Then, from August 19th through 22, Democrats convene in Chicago.

Third-party candidates are not new, but in 2024, they could play an outsize role with well-known independents like Robert F. Kennedy and Cornell West likely to gain support. Plus the well-financed No Labels campaign is considering candidates. Election day is Nov. 5.

On the local front, Cook County voters are choosing a new state’s attorney. As Kim Foxx leaves, former appellate court justice Eileen O’Neill Burke and former Assistant State’s Attorney Clayton Harris III are competing for the Democratic nomination while perennial candidate Bob Fioretti runs as a Republican.

In the race for congress, Danny Davis, seeking a 15th term, has been primaried by City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, policy wonk Kina Collins, and Kouri Marshall, formerly of the Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s administration.

In the 4th district, another Democrat has been primaried. Fiery Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) wants to unseat Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

There’s also a marquee matchup in the Republican primary in Illinois’ 12th Congressional district, which covers 34 southern counties: Former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is challenging veteran Congressman Mike Bost. The primary in Illinois is on March 19.

Another high-profile corruption case is on tap. Former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s racketeering conspiracy trial is set to begin April 1st, although his attorneys have filed for a delay.

Finally, monumental change is coming to Chicago Public Schools when voters begin electing school board members in November.

If there is a Biden-Trump rematch next fall, it would be the seventh presidential rematch in history.