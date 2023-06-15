CHICAGO — On the campaign trail, then-candidate Brandon Johnson vowed to terminate the city’s contract with Shot Spotter, the electronic alert system that detects gunshots.

But the mayor’s electronic signature still ended up on a $10 million contract extension, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

All indications are the city is legally bound to honor the $10 million contract.

Back in March, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot approved the ShotSpotter extension into early 2024.

It was a contract Johnson pledged to terminate.

“ShotSpotter has been a failure,” Johnson said in March. “And these tools have been proven not to work. We can find a whole lot of things to spend $10 million on.”

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system was launched in Chicago in 2019.

As a candidate, Johnson pointed to studies questioning the technology’s effectiveness.

But, as the Chicago Sun-Times reported, it was an apparent signature snafu that caught the mayor’s office by surprise.

The city procurement contract, which was obtained by WGN-TV News, bears the signature of Brandon Johnson and is dated June 9.

Jason Lee, one of Johnson’s senior advisers, is quoted in the Sun-Times explaining what happened.

He said the mayor’s signature was unwittingly attached to the document, which authorizes the $10 million contract extension.

In a statement issued late-Thursday afternoon, the mayor’s office said it will closely examine procedures used by the city’s Department of Procurement Services.

“Mayor Johnson did not physically sign the approval, nor was he notified about the intended use of his signature,” the statement read. “The current administration is now reviewing DPS procedures for such approval.”

The mayor’s office said Johnson continues to have deep concerns about the efficacy and cost of the ShotSpotter program and the mayor will make a final decision about when the latest contract expires in February.