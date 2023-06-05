CHICAGO — He’s only been on the job for three weeks, but Chicagoans are already looking to Mayor Brandon Johnson for ways to solve the City’s violence problem.

“Chicago has suffered a great deal of pain,” Johnson said. “All of us have experienced that pain for a very long time in Chicago and it’s one of the motivations that led me to this office.”

According to the Chicago Police Department’s weekend crime statistics, at least 46 people were shot over the weekend, with at least nine of the victims dying from their wounds.

The peak of the violence took place Sunday morning in Austin, where a mass shooting left one woman dead and at least six other victims in good-to-critical conditions.

“This is only the second weekend of summer in the city of Chicago,” Alderman Ray Lopez said. “We have 12 more weeks to go and every weekend cannot be a bloody weekend. I think we need to reassess what we’re doing. We have to speak with our communities, speak with our stakeholders.”

While campaigning for mayor, Johnson promised to promote 200 detectives from within CPD ranks, expand crisis teams, create trauma centers and invest heavily in left-behind communities.

The linchpin bringing the plan together, according to Johnson, is building partnerships between the business, faith-based, and government communities in Chicago.

Meanwhile, as the mayor executes his plan, he’s also taken aim at critics already on his case.

“I think it’s important that we’re reflective about our approach to public safety,” Johnson said. “What I find disingenuous is, where were these individuals when schools were being shut down and closed? Did they have a critique then?”