CHICAGO — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) spoke out today in support of a measure being pushed for by United States Representative Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia.

“We held a press conference to thank [Chuy] Garcia for taking the leadership, asking for the undocumented workers here in America,” said Cecilia Garcia, newly elected state director of the LULAC. “That they have a way to legalization and have status here without fear of being deported.”

Earlier this month, dozens of congressmen and women sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to expand work authorizations to both new migrants, and those who have been in the US for years, working and paying taxes with no path to a permit.

“Whether they arrived days ago or decades ago, people need to provide for their family and they want to work,” Chuy Garcia said.

For Cecilia Garcia, it’s a topic that’s personally affected her as well—her own husband was undocumented and deported hours after getting pulled over on a traffic stop.

“My life has never been the same,” Cecilia Garcia said. “I’m now a single mother of five beautiful children.”

Cecilia Garcia said she believes allowing people who are already here to work legally without living in fear, is the right move for everyone.

“[President] Biden, do the right thing,” Cecilia Garcia said. “Amend and include everybody into this.”

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, there’s nearly 10 million job openings in the US, with only about 6 million people available to fill them.